AMII chair to step down

Stuart Scullion is to stand down from this position as executive chairman of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII)

Scullion will depart after six years in the role following the AMII annual general meeting on 22 April.

Scullion had planned to stand down as chair last year but agreed to remain for a further year to steer AMII through the Brexit process and any outcomes from the HMRC review into the fairness of Insurance Premium Tax (IPT).

Commenting on his impending departure, Scullion said there were several achievements that stood out during his tenure with the AMII, including the introduction of an industry-wide Customer Authorisation Form and the Data Transfer Protocol enabling insurers to exchange membership and underwriting data directly as a digital exchange in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He commented: "The Association is financially stable and in good health, and the time is now right for me to hand the baton over to a new chairperson to build on what we have achieved and write the next chapter.

"These are both challenging and exciting times for our industry. Interest in health and wellbeing, including PMI, is buoyant because of the impact of Covid-19, particularly in relation to mental health, and resulting increases in NHS waiting times.

"Digital technology and wearable devices will see the delivery of healthcare, both in the private sector and the NHS, change beyond comprehension over the coming years.

The AMII stated that a new chairperson and executive committee will be voted in at the AGM next month.