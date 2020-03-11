Health insurance industry relieved by Budget

AMII, BIBA and CII react to Chancellor’s decision not to increase insurance premium tax (IPT) in Budget

Leading members of the health insurance industry have welcomed the Chancellor's decision not to intensify the tax burden placed on health insurance in the face of troubling economic times ahead.

Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMI) executive chairman Stuart Scullion said: "We are pleased that Chancellor Rishi Sunak [pictured] has not increased Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) - it would have been an easy decision to hit long-suffering employers, employees and consumers as a means of raising tax revenues.

"Against the current global health backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak, an IPT rise would have done nothing to relieve any pressure on an NHS already on its knees. The Chancellor had the perfect opportunity to demonstrate his support for British Industry by reducing IPT on healthcare spend and support an already overstretched NHS."

He added that while IPT has not increased in the 2020 Spring Budget, the UK still has the second highest IPT rates in Europe after Greece.

AMII intends to await details of the government's forthcoming consultation setting out how IPT operates and said it will continue to "lobby hard" for zero rate healthcare tax costs in line with life products.

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) also welcomed the decision. He said: "Not changing the current rate - already at a significant 12 pence in the pound of every premium paid will help businesses and consumers to afford the insurance protection they need. We will, however, bear in mind that the Chancellor has not explicitly frozen the rate and we will continue to campaign for government to freeze, if not reduce, the rate of IPT for the remainder of this Parliament.

White said BIBA will continue to highlight the "dire consequences" of a tax that potentially reduces access to insurance. "In our 2020 Manifesto - Access, BIBA highlighted research by Zurich that shows a correlation between steady increases in IPT and a decline in the uptake of insurance. Because of this, as well as freezing the rate we believe targeted tax relief on both cyber insurance and telematics-based motor insurance would alleviate this trend."

BIBA said the rate of IPT on most insurance policies sits at 12% of premiums, which, it said, provides government with additional revenues from hard-pressed consumers and businesses worth £6.2billion.

‘Axe it'

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), said he hopes that the tax will be axed completely. "We hope the government will review ways to improve access to financial advice and guidance for all," he said. "I hope the review of insurance premium tax that was announced in the Budget will result in this levy being axed as it has increased the cost of cover for consumers."

Since 2015 the IPT rate has doubled and this has led to the increase in premium rates charged by insurers. According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) this has contributed to a 10% decline in health insurance sales over the past four years.

"The government's coronavirus measures recognise that many individuals and businesses lack a financial safety net," he said. "The government needs to rethink insurance premium tax and make sure individuals as well as businesses can afford to access insurance that will assist them if work is disrupted, travel plans have to be abandoned or loved ones die."