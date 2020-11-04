YuLife becomes only group risk member of AMII

Tech-driven group risk provider becomes latest corporate member of health insurance trade body

YuLife has become the only group risk member of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII), enabling it to work closely with AMII's 120 or so intermediary firms.

Barry Waring, head of broker distribution for YuLife, said the partnership with the Association aligns with its "core values", as the data-driven group protection provider, launched in 2018, continues to target the market with its data-driven, gamified approach to employee wellbeing.

Waring said: "This partnership with AMII seemed like a natural progression for us - the opportunity to become AMII's only group risk member was one we could not pass up.

"At YuLife, we are passionate about health and wellbeing - we're on a mission to inspire life. We're firm believers in the need to equip policyholders with offerings which engage them and provide ongoing value on a day-to-day level."

Established in 1998, AMII represents approximately 140 intermediaries, insurers and providers across the health and wellbeing sector.

The Association's executive chairman, Stuart Scullion, said that the partnership with YuLife will deliver additional value for clients by harmonising their private medical insurance (PMI), group risk and wellbeing benefits.

Scullion said: "YuLife is a fantastically innovative company and we look forward to seeing our partnership progress.

"Our partnership with them is set to be fruitful for all our intermediary firms, who will benefit hugely from YuLife's expertise in the group risk and life insurance market.

"It's fantastic to see YuLife already looking to engage with our members. They're an organisation which transforms traditional life insurance and employee benefits into life-enhancing experiences which every employee will value and use.

"The YuLife app, for example, uses behavioural science and game mechanics to reward people for living well, and provides direct access to virtual GPs and mental health support."