David Middleton appointed as new AMII chair

Former Aon and Portus Consulting executive announced as chair during annual AGM

David Middleton has been confirmed as the new chair of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) during a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday.

Middleton succeeds former chair, Stuart Scullion, who announced his intention to step down from the role last month after a six-year period at the helm of the association.

Commenting on his appointment during the AGM, Middleton said: "I believe that strong industry bodies are vital for the future of our industry and think that we should look at how we develop and train the next generation of AMII membership.

"It is testament to the good work of the everyone concerned that AMII now has a healthy cash position, and this must continue to be an objective by engaging further with you our existing members to retain your membership and attracting new ones from all sides.

"To do this we need to continue to be the voice of the industry, lobby parliament and the regulator as together we are a force that can drive innovation and improvement in all that we do and are involved in."

Having previously held committee positions with both AMII and GriD during his time as chief executive of employee benefits specialist Portus Consulting, which was acquired and integrated into Aon in 2017, Middleton subsequently taken on roles as executive director of Benefits Advisory Services (BAS) and as a consultant at CWB.

Pandemic response

During his address to the AGM, Middleton praised the actions of the PMI industry during both the Brexit transition and the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that the industry had displayed flexibility and innovation in continuing to find ways to engage with customers.

"Insurers have responded well, with a willingness to help and support Intermediaries and the end customer, with telemedicine and additional support services," he said.

"It is also commendable that PMI insurers made a pledge to not profit from the pandemic and some have already made appropriate premium refunds to clients in this respect."

Middleton also highlighted mental health and wellbeing as key focus areas for clients, particularly for younger people, and called for a more integrated approach to the PMI offering in a post-pandemic environment.

"Yet as an industry in both healthcare and risk we are still very much working in silos and are still product driven. We really need to work more closely as physical, financial, mental, and social wellbeing cannot and should not be treated separately," he commented.

Also during the AGM, the AMII executive committee was updated for 2021/22 to comprise Isaac Feiner of Lifepoint Healthcare, Claire Ginnelly of Premier Choice Healthcare, Wayne Pontin, of Sante Group and Ian Sawyer of Assured Futures, Liam Kennedy of Vitality, and Jason Morris of Bupa. Ian Sawyer will continue his role as AMII treasurer.