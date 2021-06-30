Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards: All winners revealed!

Seven winners encapsulate the spirit of innovation and advancement across healthcare and health insurance

The Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards were launched to celebrate the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare.

Innovation is often conflated with technology, but the awards also take into consideration the importance of new thinking, collaborations and services that have been either born out of or preceded the Covid-19 pandemic.

At COVER we were thrilled with the response from the market across the six award categories open for nominations and our judging panel were faced with some difficult decisions to select our eventual winners, alongside those entries worthy of commendation.

You can watch the online ceremony soon and find the full list of winners below.

Health Advice Hero

Winner: Catherine Roberts, Vertu Health & Protection/The Right PMI & Healthcare

Highly Commended: Dale LePage, Assured Futures

Hybrid Offering of the Year

Winner: AIG Life - Smart Health

Outstanding Healthcare Collaboration

Winner: VitalityHealth (with Peppy Menopause Support)

Highly Commended: Health Shield Friendly Society (with Aberdeen Football Club)

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health

Winner: EQL

Highly Commended: Equipsme

Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing

Winner: Simplyhealth

Health Brand of the Year

Winner: Bupa UK Insurance

Highly Commended: VitalityHealth

Health Champion of the Year

Winner: Stuart Scullion