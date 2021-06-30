Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards: All winners revealed!
Virtual ceremony
Seven winners encapsulate the spirit of innovation and advancement across healthcare and health insurance
The Recognising Healthcare Innovation Awards were launched to celebrate the best the health insurance industry has to offer across personal achievements, new propositions and campaigns, and innovative approaches to healthcare.
Innovation is often conflated with technology, but the awards also take into consideration the importance of new thinking, collaborations and services that have been either born out of or preceded the Covid-19 pandemic.
At COVER we were thrilled with the response from the market across the six award categories open for nominations and our judging panel were faced with some difficult decisions to select our eventual winners, alongside those entries worthy of commendation.
You can watch the online ceremony soon and find the full list of winners below.
Health Advice Hero
Winner: Catherine Roberts, Vertu Health & Protection/The Right PMI & Healthcare
Highly Commended: Dale LePage, Assured Futures
Hybrid Offering of the Year
Winner: AIG Life - Smart Health
Outstanding Healthcare Collaboration
Winner: VitalityHealth (with Peppy Menopause Support)
Highly Commended: Health Shield Friendly Society (with Aberdeen Football Club)
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Health
Winner: EQL
Highly Commended: Equipsme
Outstanding Innovation of the Year - Wellbeing
Winner: Simplyhealth
Health Brand of the Year
Winner: Bupa UK Insurance
Highly Commended: VitalityHealth
Health Champion of the Year
Winner: Stuart Scullion
