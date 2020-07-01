Scottish Provident
Royal London: The rebrand story so far
The names of Bright Grey and Scottish Provident will soon vanish as they adopt the Royal London moniker. Jennifer Gilchrist explains how providing quality customer service will remain the company's sole aim
Bright Grey completes rebrand to Royal London
Bright Grey has now rebranded to Royal London as the mutual confirmed it would move to a single protection business bringing together ‘the best elements of the Bright Grey and Scottish Provident brands' by the end of the year.
Royal London paid nine out of ten IP claims in 2014
Royal London has revealed that it paid out on 90% of Income Protection (IP) claims in 2014, with a total payout of over £3.2m.
Royal London admits Bright Grey and Scot Prov were 'tired' propositions
The CEO of Royal London has admitted that the insurance group's protection providers had 'tired' propositions in revealing a sharp fall in new protection business.
F&TRC adds family income benefit to research tools
Family income benefit has been added to the Finance & Technology Research Centre's (F&TRC) Quality Analyser research tool.
F&TRC launches new tool for protection advisers
The Finance & Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) has launched a tool for advisers, the Quality Analyser Research and Panel Selection comparison service for protection.
New protection falls 29% - Royal London results
Royal London Group has seen a fall in the protection side of its business of 29%, offset by rises in its pension business.
UnderwriteMe up and running
UnderwriteMe has gone live, as Exeter Family Friendly, Scottish Provident, Scottish Friendly and SunLife are now using UnderwriteMe software within their own propositions, with three further insurers set to go-live in the next quarter.
Couple sentenced for £1m life insurance fraud after husband faked his own death
A husband and wife have been sentenced after he faked his death in a bid to collect more than £1.1 million from life insurance policies and investments.
Royal London profits up on CIS acquisition and new business surge
Royal London's operating profits for 2013 were up to £346m, with new business accounting for £70m of the gains.
WOL: There's life in the old dog yet
Whole of life (WOL) sales are generally declining, but it could be used to meet changing needs. Fiona Murphy takes a closer look .
Scottish Provident awarded Defaqto 5 Star
Scottish Provident has been awarded a 5 Star rating for its critical illness plan for the 10th consecutive year.
Trusts: A streamlined service
Protection markets are seeing a new wave of technology and innovations from which advisers can benefit. Ian McKenna highlights a trust service.
Market views: Does brand matter?
Royal London recently announced a major re-branding exercise with the future scrapping of two of its most well-known brand names, Scottish Provident and Bright Grey. Does ‘brand awareness' matter among clients or consumers when it comes to picking a particular...
Royal London protection lines to remain as rebrand accelerated for advisers
Advisers will see Royal London's brand change for Bright grey and Scottish Provident up to a year and a half before the public, the mutual has said.
Royal London confirms single brand strategy
Royal London has confirmed it plans a single master brand for its UK life, pensions and investment businesses.
Scottish Provident enhances IP cover
Scottish Provident has enhanced its income protection (IP) proposition to provide greater levels of cover to a ‘broader range' of clients.
CIExpert analyses Scottish Provident's CI upgrade
CIExpert has positively reviewed Scottish Provident's three new alterations to its Self Assurance critical illness (CI) policy which take effect from 16th September.
Scottish Provident announces new CI heart attack enhancement
Scottish Provident has enhanced its critical illness (CI) cover to include a new heart attack definition, a first for the intermediary market.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov to enhance IP
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have announced their intention to launch enhanced income protection (IP) products by the end of October 2013.
Scottish Provident pays out 91% of CI claims
Scottish Provident paid out 91% of all CI claims in the first half of 2013, according to figures released today.
Value of male protection sees double digit growth
Men in their 30s have increased the amount they insure themselves by a fifth (20%) in the past year, according to new figures from Scottish Provident.
Blog: End of season blues
Don't look back in anger
CI exclusions and removals - how to compare?
Exclusions and removals from Critical Illness plans can cause confusions in the future, Alan Lakey explains.