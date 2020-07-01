National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)

NHS Health Checks 'waste £450m' a year - report
The NHS Health Check programme is spending up to £450,000 per death avoided, which could be better spent, a report from the London School of Economics and University of Liverpool has said.

NICE recommends new prostate cancer drug
NICE, the healthcare guidance body, has issued draft guidance recommending enzalutamide (Xtandi, Astellas Pharma) as an option for treating hormone relapsed metastatic prostate cancer in adults.