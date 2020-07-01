National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NHS Health Checks 'waste £450m' a year - report
The NHS Health Check programme is spending up to £450,000 per death avoided, which could be better spent, a report from the London School of Economics and University of Liverpool has said.
NICE guidance puts senior management at the heart of workplace wellbeing
The body which develops clinical guidelines for the NHS has published guidance to support employers in creating healthy workplaces which will boost productivity.
NICE warns 1.2m asthma patients 'incorrectly diagnosed'
Up to 30% of adults considered to have asthma may have been incorrectly diagnosed, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said.
NHS support for workplace health schemes in five year plan
The NHS will offer help and support for workplace incentives to promote employee health and cut sickness-related unemployment.
NICE consults on preventing people from dementia and ill-health in later life
NICE has begun a consultation on draft guideline on how to increase the number of older people who can lead independent, healthy and active lives, by changing behaviour mid-life.
NHS to focus funds on obesity in bid to cut health bill
The NHS is to focus resources on adults who are obese and can improve their health by losing even a small amount of weight if they keep it off, according to health watchdog NICE.
New breast cancer drug 'unaffordable' for NHS
A new cancer drug which targets secondary breast cancer has been rejected by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) due to its high cost.
NICE recommends new prostate cancer drug
NICE, the healthcare guidance body, has issued draft guidance recommending enzalutamide (Xtandi, Astellas Pharma) as an option for treating hormone relapsed metastatic prostate cancer in adults.
NICE consulting on treatment of Prostate Cancer
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is updating clinical guideline on the diagnosis and treatment prostate cancer.
NICE endorses daily anti breast cancer drugs on NHS
At risk women across England and Wales could be given a daily pill to prevent breast cancer.
DoH to change drug pricing and assessments
The Department of Health (DH) is "seeking views" on a cut in medical drug prices of between 10% and 20% and changing how drugs are assessed for value.
NICE cuts funding for advanced ovarian cancer
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has advised the NHS against funding for a drug used for advanced ovarian cancer.
Consultation opens to help mental health sufferers quit smoking
The health and social care body NICE has opened consultation on draft guidance to help people stop smoking in secondary care, with a focus on acute mental health services and maternity.
NHS news: Another way to monitor patient experience
Patient experience software has been launched in a bid to support healthcare providers in managing, monitoring and analysing online surveys in line with government targets.
Treatment final guidance published for common heart conditions
Treatment final guidance has been published for sufferers of common heart conditions.
Obesity epidemic: "No excuse to sit on our hands and do nothing"
UK doctors have called for unity to stop rising obesity and serious health consequences before the NHS buckles under the pressure, a steering group has reported.
Guidance published on acute heart attack treatment
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued draft clinical guideline on managing acute heart attacks for public consultation.
NICE drafts final guidance on stroke-prevention treatment
NICE has issued guidance that recommends new treatment for people with common heart conditions to reduce risk of strokes.
NICE updates breast cancer treatment guidelines
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) is updating its clinical guideline on familial breast cancer.
Obesity in England costs estimated £5.1bn a year
NICE has published public health guidance to tackle rising obesity.
NICE: Encourage employees to walk and cycle to work
Employers should take action to promote walking and cycling in and around the workplace, NICE recommends.
NICE publishes guidance for child social wellbeing
NICE is publishing guidance on the social and emotional wellbeing of vulnerable children under five.
NICE consults on dementia social care support
NICE has launched a consultation on two social care quality standards for dementia support and children's wellbeing.
Patient suffering needs to be avoided in internal NHS conficts - Confed
Patient suffering needs to be avoided in the current conflict between two NHS organisations on care funding, the NHS Confederation has warned.