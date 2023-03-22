One third of managers unaware of NICE mental health guidelines

The NICE guidelines focus on upskilling line managers in being able to discuss mental health, including how to identify early warning signs of poor mental wellbeing and knowing where to get help in complex situations.

Research conducted Working To Wellbeing surveyed 510 line managers and 1,068 workers, and found the number of line managers unaware of the guidelines jumps to 38% for those aged over 55.

Younger workers are more aware of the guidelines as 23% of those under 35 cite being "very aware", compared to only 10% of workers aged over 55.

The research also found that 16% of managers don't feel they have been equipped with sufficient resources to support colleagues with their wellbeing, rising to 21% for workers over 55.

Despite this, two in three (67%) line managers said they know how to spot early warning signs of poor mental wellbeing, although this number once again declines for over 55s to 60%.

However, 71% of line managers cite feeling confident in having a conversation with colleagues about mental wellbeing at a time of crisis, compared to 57% of employees who feel confident having a conversation with their line manager about their wellbeing at a time of crisis.

Additionally, two thirds (66%) of line managers believe there is a good support system in their workplace to help refer any mental or physical wellbeing concerns they are unsure about, and 68% know there to go for help, whereas 12% are unsure.

Julie Denning, managing director and chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing and chair of the Vocational Rehabilitation Association, said: "On the one hand it is encouraging to see that many line managers do feel confident in the workplace when it comes to supporting colleagues with their mental health, particularly in more complex cases.

"But there is still more to be done as there are many that do not have the confidence, support or skillset that is necessary. This is crucial as line managers, being at the coalface, can often spot difficulties within the workforce early on and this early intervention can head off problems before they potentially escalate."