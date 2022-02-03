Vanessa Sallows: Supporting mental health vulnerability in IP claims

Vanessa Sallows, claims at governance director at Legal & General Group Protection, explores the mental health touchpoints during the claims journey and the early intervention opportunity for individual income protection.
By design, Income Protection (IP) has a crucial role to play when it comes to supporting those who are ‘vulnerable'. And that applies whether the condition is physical or psychological or, often, a combination of both. The NHS can be amazing when it comes to dealing with diagnosis and treatment but assessing the ability to function in the workplace and return to work hasn't and never will be their job. Plus, access to talking therapies, the most suitable first line of treatment for many mental...
