Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive

Effective 1 February 2022

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has announced its new chief executive.

Dr Samantha Roberts is currently the managing director for health and care at Legal & General and will succeed outgoing chief executive Professor Gillian Leng upon her retirement as of 1 February 2022.

Having joined NHS England in 2018, as director of innovation, research and life sciences, Roberts has over 20 years' experience of healthcare having worked in service delivery, consultancy and as a clinician.

Commenting on the new role, Roberts said: "We are living through a golden age of medical innovation. So it is an enormous privilege to be asked to lead an organisation that has both such a proud history and a such a significant future role to play in bringing the best of this innovation into practice.

"I may be a newcomer to NICE but I have been a user of NICE products for the last 20 years so it is wonderful for me to be taking a role at the heart of something that I have valued so much over the years."

Sharmila Nebhrajani, chairman of NICE, added: "I am delighted to welcome Samantha Roberts to NICE. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the life sciences sector and the NHS that I know will help to drive our future vision."

 

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Women financially exposed by taking sick leave: Anorak

AXA Health enhances digital MSK offering for employees

More on Underwriting

Spotlight: Alcohol & Liver Disease
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alcohol & Liver Disease

'End stage ARLD has probably developed over a long period, so there may be a GP record of ongoing alcohol misuse'

John Downes
clock 01 December 2021 • 5 min read
Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed
Adviser / Broking

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

Championing Diversity & Inclusion

COVER
clock 16 November 2021 • 7 min read
AIG Life makes mental health-focused changes to protection underwriting
Underwriting

AIG Life makes mental health-focused changes to protection underwriting

To reflect individual experiences and situations

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 November 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise
Adviser / Broking

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise

“It’s a reflection of the industry that the conversations are starting to sound like a broken record.”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?
Adviser / Broking

Protection Review: Does a sales culture have a place in protection?

LifeSearch and Reassured executives go head-to-head on advised vs non-advised debate

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 December 2021 • 3 min read
Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships
Group Protection

Talking SME Wellbeing: The power of partnerships

How to ensure a strong partnership between insurer and intermediary

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 09 December 2021 • 8 min read