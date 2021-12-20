Dr Samantha Roberts appointed NICE chief executive

Dr Samantha Roberts is currently the managing director for health and care at Legal & General and will succeed outgoing chief executive Professor Gillian Leng upon her retirement as of 1 February 2022.

Having joined NHS England in 2018, as director of innovation, research and life sciences, Roberts has over 20 years' experience of healthcare having worked in service delivery, consultancy and as a clinician.

Commenting on the new role, Roberts said: "We are living through a golden age of medical innovation. So it is an enormous privilege to be asked to lead an organisation that has both such a proud history and a such a significant future role to play in bringing the best of this innovation into practice.

"I may be a newcomer to NICE but I have been a user of NICE products for the last 20 years so it is wonderful for me to be taking a role at the heart of something that I have valued so much over the years."

Sharmila Nebhrajani, chairman of NICE, added: "I am delighted to welcome Samantha Roberts to NICE. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the life sciences sector and the NHS that I know will help to drive our future vision."