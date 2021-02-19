Healthcare apps in need of regulatory oversight

Orcha report shows 80% of available health apps do not meet quality standards

Healthcare providers and technology experts have said healthcare apps require greater regulatory oversight after a report highlighted quality failings.

According to a report from healthcare app reviewer Orcha, there are approximately 370,000 health apps available and as much as 80% do not meet Orcha's standards for quality, as reported by the BBC.

Orcha highlighted "poor information, lack of security updates and insufficient awareness of regulatory requirements" from an initial study of nearly 5,000 apps.

Dr. Bippon Vinayak, co-founder and executive chairman of private digital healthcare provider Square Health, told COVER that the "enormous growth" in the volume of health apps primarily used solely in the private sector means that most are not caught by NHS oversight and the NICE framework.

"I believe it is strongly in the public interest that a regulatory framework is set up to allow evaluation of all health apps via an official multidisciplinary body involving clinicians, consumer patient groups and IT specialists," he comments.

"Digital healthcare needs the same scrutiny as traditional care to ensure public confidence in its safety, privacy and security standards as well as to ensure they comply with robust scientific evidence and accepted good medical practice to drive the correct clinical outcomes."

Apps that determine medicinal dosages or offer diagnoses for injuries or medical conditions are defined as a medical device, and require a CE quality mark as outlined by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Suzanne Ash, head of governance and medical device programme lead at Doctorlink (part of HealthHero), said that the emerging issues with health apps are the "result of the rapid boom of what is a young and evolving market, a market which is challenging the existing regulatory framework to adapt and keep pace."

"We have been closely involved with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in shaping future policy guidelines and a regulatory framework for the use of digital health products across the UK. In collaboration with six organisations and the CQC, MHRA and relevant stakeholders as part of the regulator's Digital Triage Regulatory Sandbox, we helped to develop 'what good looks like' when regulating and supporting providers and patients using digital triage tools in their care pathway," Ash said.

With health apps playing an increasingly prominent role in protection and health insurance propositions - and with some industry members questioning the quality of some added-value service offerings - regulatory insight is an area that the sector will no doubt need to keep an eye on.