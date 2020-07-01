Middle East
Now Health International makes two senior promotions
Zahir Sharif and Alex Dalton both improve managing director positions
Generali Partners with local insurer to launch in the UAE
Generali Global Health has partnered with Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance (DNIR) to launch an international private medical insurance (IPMI) product in the UAE.
Individual protection: Understanding the now, anticipating the future
Swiss Re surveyed 13,000 people across 13 countries in Europe and the Middle East about financial security issues. The responses and findings are both impressive and alarming, says Russell Higginbotham
MENA offers enormous untapped potential - iPMI provider
An expat insurer has expanded its offering into the Middle East and established its first operations in Dubai.
Top Middle-eastern and Asian hospitals have monopoly on iPMI cost
Consistently high margins in middle-eastern and Asian top hospitals are significant barriers in the otherwise buoyant international PMI market, IMG Europe has said.
Holding back the competition
Taking on International PMI business can stave off competition from other market sectors and be a profitable addition to a business' line up, says Andrew Apps