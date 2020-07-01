LTC
Warning of 'destructive vicious circle' in health and social care
The health and social care system is under severe stress, due to a lack of high quality social care which saps the resilience of NHS services and patients, Age UK has warned in a new report.
Family Building Society links with advice firms on later life planning
Recently launched Family Building Society has linked with Chase de Vere and Key Retirement Solutions for later life planning referrals.
Advisers want LTC at the heart of retirement planning -MetLife
Advisers believe long-term care should be at the heart of retirement planning following the Budget overhaul of pensions, research for MetLife shows.
Risk Clinic: IFAs and long-term care fees
I am an IFA looking to enter the LTC market. Could you please explain what the new care bill means and where I can help clients?
Planet Insurance: You can leave your cap on
Richard Walsh explores the changes due to take place under the new social care cap regime.
Industry and Government agree Statement of Intent on social care reform
The ABI and Government have signed a joint Statement of Intent setting out steps needed to help people understand their long term care costs and plan to ensure adequate funding.
Riders on the chronic illness storm
In the US, chronic illness insurance riders are emerging as an alternative to long-term care insurance riders. Could such coverage find a viable market in the UK, asks Mark Johnson.
Make end of life social care free - Macmillan
Macmillan Cancer Support has called on the Government to make social care free for everyone at the end of their lives.
Cornwall considers forcing LTC residents to pay full cost of care
Cornwall's residents may soon have to pay the full cost of their care, if they are assessed as able to afford it.
Councils may limit care in the community spend - high Court
The High Court has rejected a legal challenge to Worcestershire Council's "maximum expenditure policy" which will limit, on introduction, how much is spent on supporting a disabled adult in the community to that for equivalent provision in residential...
Symponia tells Govt to listen to advisers
Symponia, is calling for the Coalition to start listening to the financial services profession who engage with the consultation paper ‘Caring for our future: implementing funding reform', which was published yesterday.
LGIU report pushes independent care advice
The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) has suggested that without effective support for the 57% of older people who fund all or part of their own care (‘self funders') the entire structure of social care is at risk.
Tenet to advise on LTC consumer site
Tenet has linked-up with online care services and retirement advice site, Ostrich.uk.com, to offer a range of financial support to those looking for ways to fund care.
2016 is too late for care funding - Lord Warner
The elderly care system needs more money now and needs an independent review, according to Lord Warner, who drew up the initial plans for care home fees to be capped.
Case to challenge council Maximum Care Policy for LTC
A teenager has been given permission to take Worcestershire County Council to a full Judicial Review over the use of a Maximum Expenditure Policy
Just Retirement enters the long-term care market
Just Retirement has said it plans to enter the long-term care market within the next few months.
One in three unsure about financing later life -NS&I
Around a third of Britons do not know how they will finance later life costs for themselves or a relative, according to new research.
Queen gives Care Bill Royal nod
The Queen has said the hoped-for long term care legislation, through the Health and Social Care Bill, is to be passed in the 2013/2014 Parliamentary session.
Focus on quality of life to win LTC argument with local authorities
There is an urgent need to assess long term care in terms of the benefits it brings, rather than its costs, if funding allocation arguments in local councils are to be won, experts have said.
Financial LTC advice to enter statute books - Partnership
The care and support bill will "almost certainly" include a compulsion to offer independent financial information and advice for long term care (LTC) needs, Partnership has said.
Symponia slams lower care cap
Symponia has called today's social care announcement "a clever pre-budget manoeuvre to create a seemingly positive headline and divert attention away from the ailing coalition, during Budget week."
UK is 'woefully underprepared' for ageing society - peers
The Government is ‘woefully underprepared' for the impact a rapidly ageing population will have on society and public services, a Lords Committee has warned.
Blog: Who's going to pay for our care?
The recent Government policy statement in response to the Dilnot Commission on the funding of care and support highlights problems when it comes to planning for care costs, Andy James explains.
Qualified advice key to Council care schemes for elderly - Greengross
Qualified advisers will be needed to advise older homeowners on the benefits of proposed deferred payment schemes from the Council versus options such as equity release, Baroness Greengross has said.