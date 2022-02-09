Social care cap change to add years of financial problems: IFS

Announced in November last year following the launch of the Government's social care reform strategy, the cap sets day-to-day financial costs of living in social care at £200 per week, will not count towards the level of support people will be eligible for under means testing.

These costs will not count towards the level of support people will be eligible for under means testing. As such, people with fewer assets will have to pay for longer and use more of their assets to pay for care, the IFS stated.

Analysis by the IFS showed that without this amendment, someone needing residential care costing £700 a week would reach the cap after three years and four months, regardless of their levels of income and assets.

With the amendment, someone with that care need who has annual income of £16,000 and assets of £100,000 would take almost six and a half years to reach the cap.

Under the government's plans, those with assets between £83,000 and £183,000 would face the biggest loss of protection, according to the IFS.

The revised proposal passed by a vote of 272 to 246 in the House of Commons, despite 19 Conservate MPs voting against the plans alongside opposition parties.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented that the "quiet tweak" to the social care cap will result in families contending with "horrific bills" for years.

"Having to fund the social care cap in its entirety from their own assets means it will take longer for people with low to moderate assets to reach the cap and they will deplete a far larger proportion of their assets in doing so than those who are better off," Morrissey said.

"The analysis in the IFS report demonstrates this with people potentially having to budget for care costs for years longer than they initially thought. These families face enormous financial stress in the coming years as they try to meet these costs."

Morrisey said that the amendments represent a "huge blow" to those living in areas that have not experienced rising house prices, such as the North-East and Yorkshire.

"The government has sought to soften the blow by saying the more generous means-testing - raising the capital limit under which people receive help from £23,250 to £100,000 - will be the main way of helping people, but this will come as no comfort to those who are struggling to meet care costs and are relying on means-tested support," she concluded.