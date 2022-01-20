Government social care reform plan receives poor reception

Auto enrolment in insurance product preferred

clock • 1 min read
Government social care reform plan receives poor reception

Almost four in five (79%) Brits view the government’s social care reform plan in a negative light, according to AJ Bell research.

The reforms, originally announced in September last year, will see a total of around £1 billion spent on improving social care house, technologies, training and services provision over the next 10 years.

Funded by the Health & Social Care Levy, effective from April, the reform will also see lifetime costs capped at £86,000 and means-testing threshold rise to £100,000, although financial costs of living in care homes will not count towards the cap.

However, AJ Bell found that in a survey of 1,151 respondents that the majority (79%) viewed the changes negatively.

Only 5% of respondents expressed a ‘very positive' response to the changes, while around one in six (16%) were ‘quite positive'.

The survey also sought views on alternative reforms to encourage people to save for social care with more than four in five people (21%) agreeing that automatic enrolment into an insurance product would "most encourage them to save for care".

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: "The reforms will be funded through a controversial 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance rates for both employers and employees - although this cash is also being used to bolster the NHS.

"However, the relatively high level of the cost cap appears to be putting people off, with the vast majority saying they view the plans negatively. In fact, more than half of Brits say they are ‘very negative' about the reforms and worry they will ‘never' be able to afford costs up to the £86,000 cap."

He added that perhaps tellingly, more than half of respondents (57%) said "none of these interventions would encourage them to set aside cash to pay for long-term care in the future."

Topics

More on PMI

Openwork Partnership launches PMI referral service
Adviser / Broking

Openwork Partnership launches PMI referral service

With Usay Compare

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 January 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit now open for registration
Adviser / Broking

COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit now open for registration

Virtual conference on 24 March

COVER
clock 13 January 2022 • 2 min read
Healix Women's Health offering sees 50% take-up among members
PMI

Healix Women's Health offering sees 50% take-up among members

During first six months

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 January 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read