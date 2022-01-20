Government social care reform plan receives poor reception

The reforms, originally announced in September last year, will see a total of around £1 billion spent on improving social care house, technologies, training and services provision over the next 10 years.

Funded by the Health & Social Care Levy, effective from April, the reform will also see lifetime costs capped at £86,000 and means-testing threshold rise to £100,000, although financial costs of living in care homes will not count towards the cap.

However, AJ Bell found that in a survey of 1,151 respondents that the majority (79%) viewed the changes negatively.

Only 5% of respondents expressed a ‘very positive' response to the changes, while around one in six (16%) were ‘quite positive'.

The survey also sought views on alternative reforms to encourage people to save for social care with more than four in five people (21%) agreeing that automatic enrolment into an insurance product would "most encourage them to save for care".

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: "The reforms will be funded through a controversial 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance rates for both employers and employees - although this cash is also being used to bolster the NHS.

"However, the relatively high level of the cost cap appears to be putting people off, with the vast majority saying they view the plans negatively. In fact, more than half of Brits say they are ‘very negative' about the reforms and worry they will ‘never' be able to afford costs up to the £86,000 cap."

He added that perhaps tellingly, more than half of respondents (57%) said "none of these interventions would encourage them to set aside cash to pay for long-term care in the future."