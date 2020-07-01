Lloyds

Lloyds sells off German life insurance business
Lloyds Banking Group has signed an agreement to sell its German life insurance business Heidelberger Leben for a cash consideration of around €300 million, as it looks to meet regulatory capital demands.

FCA appoints senior execs to head advisory panels
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed three chairmen, including the chief executive of Nationwide, to lead the independent panels set up to represent its constituents' interests and provide independent views to the regulator.