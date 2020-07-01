Lloyds
LifeSearch announces deal with Scottish Widows to provide protection advice to SME customers
LifeSearch has announced a deal with Scottish Widows that will see a dedicated team of specialist advisers offering business loan protection advice to SME customers through Lloyds Bank's Commercial Banking division.
Brexit would 'severely damage' Lloyd's market
Over two thirds of insurers, brokers, and service providers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market have warned that leaving the European Union would ‘severely damage' business.
Lloyd's posts £900m profit plunge in "undeniably tougher" market
Lloyd's of London has reported a drop in pre-tax profit to £2.1bn for 2015, from £3bn the previous year.
FCA hits Lloyds with record £117m fine over PPI
State-owned Lloyds Banking Group has been hit with a £117m fine by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the "largest retail fine" it has ever issued.
Lloyds sells off German life insurance business
Lloyds Banking Group has signed an agreement to sell its German life insurance business Heidelberger Leben for a cash consideration of around €300 million, as it looks to meet regulatory capital demands.
FCA appoints senior execs to head advisory panels
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed three chairmen, including the chief executive of Nationwide, to lead the independent panels set up to represent its constituents' interests and provide independent views to the regulator.
Banks' PPI stockpiles will run out by December
The money banks have set aside for payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling compensation will run out by the end of the year, according to analysis from Which?
RGA Conference: Will IP fill in widening CI gap?
The widening critical illness protection gap will only get worse but there will be no easy answer, reinsurer RGA has said.
Lloyds' former head of security charged over £2.5m fraud
A former head of security at Lloyds Banking Group has been charged in connection with an alleged £2.5m fraud.
FSA forced to borrow £200m as it sinks into debt
The FSA has borrowed a total of £200m from two banking giants after falling into debt for the first time, reports suggest.
Pulse puts its finger on impaired life and difficult to place market
Pulse Insurance has entered the Income protection (IP) market. As with the firm's life and medical products it will be aimed at the impaired life and difficult to place market.