ADVERTISEMENT

Zurich UK taps Caroline Dunn as new chief underwriting officer

Joins in November

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 September 2021 • 1 min read
Zurich UK taps Caroline Dunn as new chief underwriting officer

Caroline Dunn joins Zurich UK to lead the insurer’s underwriting strategy across all lines of business.

Dunn will take on the role of chief underwriting officer at Zurich UK from November, following the appointment of predecessor Hayley Robinson as the insurer's chief group underwriting officer in May.

She joins Zurich from Lloyd's where she has spent seven years heading up various divisions such as Market Development and Underwriting.

In her most recent role, in the Markets division, Dunn was responsible for the distribution strategy, broker and syndicate relationships and leading the Lloyd's Global Network.

Prior to this, Dunn spent 14 years with RSA. 

Tim Bailey, Zurich UK chief executive, said: "At such a pivotal moment for both our industry and Zurich in the UK, I'm really pleased to welcome Caroline to Zurich UK.

"Her experience at both Lloyd's and RSA gives her the perfect skillset to lead our Underwriting team as we continue to grow our business and serve both our customers and brokers. We are all very much looking forward to working with Caroline as she joins our team in November."     

Commenting on her new role, Dunn said: "There has never been a more exciting time for the insurance sector, with both market and customer needs shifting at a rapid rate. Joining the team at Zurich is the natural next step in my career and a very exciting one.

"A strong and successful customer centric brand with a hugely talented team, I'm looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead and offering the best quality products and services to our customers and brokers."   

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Govt plans 1% NI increase to fund social care - reports

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Individual Protection

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK
Individual Protection

Prevalence of Long Covid symptoms continues to grow throughout the UK

ONS data

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Steve Bryan: How to make Income Protection accessible to a wider audience
Income Protection

Steve Bryan: How to make Income Protection accessible to a wider audience

'There is still so much to be done to make sure people are protected'

Steve Bryan
clock 25 August 2021 • 4 min read
UnderwriteMe adds AIG Instant Life to its Protection Platform
Individual Protection

UnderwriteMe adds AIG Instant Life to its Protection Platform

Latest addition

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT