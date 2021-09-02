Zurich UK taps Caroline Dunn as new chief underwriting officer

Dunn will take on the role of chief underwriting officer at Zurich UK from November, following the appointment of predecessor Hayley Robinson as the insurer's chief group underwriting officer in May.

She joins Zurich from Lloyd's where she has spent seven years heading up various divisions such as Market Development and Underwriting.

In her most recent role, in the Markets division, Dunn was responsible for the distribution strategy, broker and syndicate relationships and leading the Lloyd's Global Network.

Prior to this, Dunn spent 14 years with RSA.

Tim Bailey, Zurich UK chief executive, said: "At such a pivotal moment for both our industry and Zurich in the UK, I'm really pleased to welcome Caroline to Zurich UK.

"Her experience at both Lloyd's and RSA gives her the perfect skillset to lead our Underwriting team as we continue to grow our business and serve both our customers and brokers. We are all very much looking forward to working with Caroline as she joins our team in November."

Commenting on her new role, Dunn said: "There has never been a more exciting time for the insurance sector, with both market and customer needs shifting at a rapid rate. Joining the team at Zurich is the natural next step in my career and a very exciting one.

"A strong and successful customer centric brand with a hugely talented team, I'm looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead and offering the best quality products and services to our customers and brokers."