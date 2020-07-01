House of Lords

A new market for advice
As the Care and Support Bill prepares for the House of Lords, Paul Robertson meets Partnership mananging director Chris Horlick for an update.

Doctors defiant despite NHS Bill's progress
The two main bodies representing doctors in the UK have pledged to continue battling the progress of controversial NHS reforms despite it being passed by the House of Lords.

NHS Bill passes key Lords' test
Controversial NHS reforms have taken a step nearer with the government's Health and Social Care Bill surviving its latest stage in the House of Lords.

All in one NEST?
The new scheme will change the employee benefits landscape, but as Peter Barnett points out, there will be winners and losers

Lords debate PMI cancer cover
The House of Lords has held a debate on the impact that private medical insurers' reimbursement policies have on cancer patients.

