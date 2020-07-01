House of Lords
Mid-life support is 'crucial' for both employers and employees
'Should cover emotional wellbeing'
A new market for advice
As the Care and Support Bill prepares for the House of Lords, Paul Robertson meets Partnership mananging director Chris Horlick for an update.
UK failing to prepare for massive increase in ageing costs - Lords
The Government is electioneering and still failing to ensure the country is ready for an ageing society the Lords have said.
Care Bill: Referral to financial advice rejected in House of Lords
The government has rejected amendments to the Care Bill that would require councils to refer people with long-term care needs to regulated independent financial advisers.
2016 is too late for care funding - Lord Warner
The elderly care system needs more money now and needs an independent review, according to Lord Warner, who drew up the initial plans for care home fees to be capped.
UK is 'woefully underprepared' for ageing society - peers
The Government is ‘woefully underprepared' for the impact a rapidly ageing population will have on society and public services, a Lords Committee has warned.
Mental health in workplace overhaul completed
Legislation repealing the workplace discrimination of people with mental health conditions within certain roles has been passed by Parliament.
Peers call on regulator to minimise FSCS costs
Two Labour peers have introduced an amendment to the Financial Services Bill seeking to minimise Financial services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) costs borne by levy-payers.
Treasury should consider 'industry funding' - reports
The Treasury is under so much pressure it should consider getting funding directly from the financial services industry, former cabinet secretary Gus O'Donnell has said.
Govt targets cancer patients for ESA means-testing
Government ministers will aim to overturn the exclusion of means-testing of cancer patients receiving Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) as the coalition's government's Welfare Reform Bill moves back to the House of Commons.
Govt targets 500,000 fewer disability claims
The government is seeking to cut half a million people from the disability benefits list when the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is introduced.
Doctors defiant despite NHS Bill's progress
The two main bodies representing doctors in the UK have pledged to continue battling the progress of controversial NHS reforms despite it being passed by the House of Lords.
NHS Bill passes key Lords' test
Controversial NHS reforms have taken a step nearer with the government's Health and Social Care Bill surviving its latest stage in the House of Lords.
NHS reforms have 'hell of a lot wrong' - Lord Winston
Lord Robert Winston has slammed the government's Health and Social Care Bill saying there was "a hell of a lot wrong with it" and said it did not address patients basic medical needs.
Long-term care - Age, I do abhor thee
Late last year we saw potential for a resurgence of interest from insurers into long-term care funding. Peter Barnett looks at what's happened since then
Lords accuse gender ruling of "preventing true equality"
Members of the House of Lords have criticised the European Court of Justice ruling on gender discrimination in insurance policies and annuities.
All in one NEST?
The new scheme will change the employee benefits landscape, but as Peter Barnett points out, there will be winners and losers
Bupa fights back in payment schedule row
Bupa has delivered a strong response to news that concerns over health insurers' doctor payment schedules are to be reported to the FSA.
Private health Insurers to be reported to FSA by Lords
Concerns over the conduct of health insurers are to be reported to the FSA by Lord Sassoon, the Commercial Secretary to the Treasury.
Lords debate PMI cancer cover
The House of Lords has held a debate on the impact that private medical insurers' reimbursement policies have on cancer patients.
PMI providers questioned by House of Lords
A dispute between medical consultants and Private Medical Insurers has escalated in the House of Lords.
Spending Review: The analyst's view
Peter Barnett, a policy analyst in the House of Lords, gives his initial view of the Spending Review and its impact on financial services.
Government Spending Review - What to expect
Peter Barnett, policy adviser to the House of Lords, says October's spending review will have a direct effect on financial services.
Government cuts: The effect on protection and health sales
The Government has announced a policy of cutting across all departments. Peter Barnett assesses what this regime of a thousand cuts means for the protection and health intermediary