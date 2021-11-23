Government narrowly wins vote on social care reform amendment

Initially announced last week, the revised proposal passed by a vote of 272 to 246 last night (22 November) despite 19 Conservate MPs voting against the plans alongside opposition parties.

Having previously been described as "a real blow for people with less income and savings", the revised plans will mean the day-to-day financial costs of living in social care set at £200 per week, such as utility bills, food and accommodation costs, will not count towards the level of support people will be eligible for under means testing.

Local authorities will meet costs incurred for care beyond the £86,000 cap, funded through the Health & Social Care Levy.

Benefits used to help pay for care will be excluded under the new plan, as people with under £100,000 in assets could face paying more than those with higher asset values under the revised plan.

The Government's wider social care reform plan will come into effect in October 2023 and under the newly approved revision, only spending on care after the October 2023 introduction date will be included towards the cap.

The House of Lords will now debate and amend the act before returning it to the House of Commons for a final vote.

Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, commented: "Tonight Conservative MPs voted to break their promise that nobody would have to sell their homes to pay for their social care costs and voted to hammer poorer pensions to protect millionaires in mansions. It's an inheritance tax on the north and a con, not a social care plan."

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "As it currently stands, this amendment comes as a huge blow to anyone with lower levels of assets, especially people in the North, where in many places house prices tend to be lower than further south. An average house price of £114,000 was quoted for Blackpool South -someone living here stands to lose a far greater proportion of their assets under these changes than someone living in a £500,000 property in the South.

"The £86,000 cap will undoubtedly help contain the amount people have to pay for care but the fact that this does not cover so called hotel costs means those in care and their families still need to battle hugely unpredictable costs on an ongoing basis. While a relatively short-term care need may be manageable, those with a long-term care need continue to face difficult times."