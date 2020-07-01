GPR
ABI publishes principles on GP medical requests
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has today published guidelines on electronic paperless requests for medical information from GPs that insurers need when providing protection insurance.
Scottish Widows introduces electronic GP reports
Scottish Widows has introduced electronic General Practitioner (GP) reports into its protection policy underwriting process to make it simpler and quicker to obtain customers' medical information from their GP practice.
SARs Vs GPRs? What matters is the customer
Liss System's Guy Williams says the customer matters most in the debate over GP reports.
Interview - Martin Werth and a future for underwriting
Clunky underwriting processes may be a thing of the past as new technology is applied. Paul Robertson speaks to Martin Werth about his UnderwriteMe system.
New underwriting systems - a review
Several new underwriting systems are coming to market, revolutionising the adviser's input. Ian McKenna looks at the details.
Longevity - Keep on keeping on
As the nation ages, so will the client base of many advisers. Fergus Bescoby assesses longevity and its impact on underwriting.
Advisers forced to attend patient appointments to retrieve GPRs
GPs have become so poor at returning medical request forms that advisers have been forced to attend appointments with patients to ensure they are completed.
Lifesearch 'can't see downside' to SAR's
Lifesearch has applauded Legal & General's use of subject access requests (SARs) to obtain extra medical data and said it is seeing positive results for clients.
Interview - L&G's Russ Whitworth
One of the most controversial developments in the protection industry over recent months has been the use of Subject Access Requests (SARs). Russ Whitworth told Owain Thomas a war with doctors may not actually be on the cards
L&G defends use of SARs for medical evidence
L&G has given the use of Subject Access Requests (SARs) a ringing endorsement and said they produce much better results than other methods of obtaining medical information.
SARs challenge doctors to improve service - Pacific Life Re
Pacific Life Re has applauded insurers for tackling the growing problem of long delayed GP reports (GPRs) by using data protection legislation to request medical information.
'Foolish' GP requests dismay Bright Grey and Scot Prov
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have warned that insurers could be "shooting themselves in the foot" by changing the way they request medical evidence from GPs.
Storm brews for clients over GP reports
A row is brewing involving doctors and insurers that may result in advisers and their clients being stuck between the two factions.