Munich Re launches digital GP report solution

MIRApply speeds up GP report process by introducing direct dialogue with GPs online

The web-based application significantly reduces the time taken by GPs to complete a medical report, Munich Re said.

The MIRApply process captures only risk-relevant information through reflexive questioning and provides underwriters with a structured report and an underwriting decision to also reduce time.

Munich Re said the solution has already been integrated into the underwriting processes of seven German insurers and has so far seen ‘great engagement' from GPs. The plan is to now trial the same process with UK insurers.

Matt Bone, head of underwriting, Munich Re UKLB said: "MIRApply completes the automated underwriting journey by digitising the collection and assessment of GP evidence, in doing so, it reduces the processing time for underwriters by 90%. The success in Germany is evident with up to 70% of GPR requests being returned using MIRApply and I am excited by the potential for UK insurers."

Jon Ford, director of individual protection & proposition, Canada Life said: "MIRApply further supports our journey of process improvements of our Group Insurance business. By automating the assessment of GPRs we will bring significant efficiency gains in underwriting and delivering straight through processing provides benefits to our corporate customers through time and productivity savings."

Last week we reported that a delayed GP report lead to a client being left uninsurable after an adviser waited longer than 10 months for it to be returned by a GP surgery.