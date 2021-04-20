Premier taps Stephen Hough as new managing director

Stephen Hough to take on manging director position as part of a senior leadership team reshuffle

Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has confirmed the appointment of Stephen Hough from Towergate Health.

The appointment is part of PCH's drive for growth after being acquired by GRP Group in June last year, the firm stated.

Hough joins PCH following 24 years years as chief executive of T F Bell Group, prior to its acquisition by Towergate Health, where he was most recently business director.

He will work alongside current PCH managing director, Claire Ginnelly until August this year. After that, Ginnelly will take on a new role as PCH executive director focusing on external partnerships.

Commenting on his new role, Hough said: "I am delighted to be joining Premier Choice and working with Claire and the team as the business continues its growth strategy as GRP's healthcare hub.

"It's a business with a great reputation and an exciting future and I'm looking forward to being part of that. I had intended to retire but this was an opportunity I could not miss."

Stuart Grieb, GRP's retail managing director for the South, said the appointment of Hough alongside Ginnelly will provide PCH "a dynamic leadership team that would take the business to the next level."

"We're fortunate to have such a breadth of experience and expertise leading our healthcare hub," he said.

"Our aim for the healthcare market is to mirror the acquisition and growth success we have had in UK retail commercial and personal lines broking - PCH has already got us off to a great start and they're now in a great position to continue building on that."