Bupa makes genetics testing kit available to businesses
‘Bupa SmartDNA’
Huntington's legal case could impact 'access to insurance'
Genetics Vs family history
Shorter people 'more likely' to have heart disease risk
Shorter people are more likely to have coronary heart disease, research from the University of Leicester has found.
Protection: Three priorities for the industry
Munich Re's Adrian Stevenson says the life insurance industry has three key issues to tackle if it is to truly grow the protection market.
NHS England announces 100,000 Genomes Project centres
NHS England has announced eleven centres which will deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project, aimed at improving the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of certain diseases.
PMI policyholders could be first in line for new gene therapy
PMI policyholders severe pancreatitis could be the first in line to access a new EU gene therapy.
Genetics moratorium renewed
The Concordat and Moratorium on Genetics and Insurance has been extended.