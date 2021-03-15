Peter Hamilton: The gene genie is out of the bottle
'Our greater understanding of genetics brings huge opportunities for more targeted and positive interventions and therapies'
Zurich’s head of market engagement considers what the implications of advances in genetic sciences may mean for the protection industry
Lockdown relaxations seem tantalisingly within reach and there are so many things to start enjoying again. Some will be longing for a return to live football games; the walk to the match, maybe some overpriced food, a half and half scarf but also the excitement and the fervour of a real rather than a ‘canned' crowd. Chants would be a fine thing. For others it might be theatre. An operating theatre can save your life, seeing a play in a theatre can make you feel better, and if it doesn't do that,...
More on Individual Protection
Better mental health support access wanted while working from home
Canada Life data shows
Howden rolls out Long Covid support service
With RedArc
PRIMIS broker enquiries climb 27% in February
Another record month
Arjan Toor: Taking holistic healthcare to the next level
Whole Health strategy
LifeSearch Awards 2021: Winners revealed!
Virtual ceremony
Back to Top