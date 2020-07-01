financial services consumer panel
DWP reveals full details of Access to Insurance Working Group
Organisation led by disability champion for insurance sector, Johnny Timpson
Protection industry must develop 'less complex products' - FSCP
Financial Services Consumer Panel calls for better outcomes for customers in 'Understanding the protection gap' paper
Consumer Panel pushes for MAS remit to be widened
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has called for the Money Advice Service (MAS) to widen its remit from generic advice to helping people "understand products" and "choosing a pension or a mortgage".
Financial Conduct Authority should regulate consumer credit - FSCP
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has called for the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to be given full responsibility for the regulation of retail financial services, including consumer credit.
FSCP applauds FSA action on MPPI
The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has welcomed the announcement of FSA action and an industry-wide refund on Mortgage Payment Protection Insurance (MPPI) totalling £60m.