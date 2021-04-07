Johnny Timpson joins Financial Services Consumer Panel

Outgoing Scottish Widows financial protection technical and industry affairs specialist, Johnny Timpson, has joined the Financial Services Consumer Panel

Timpson confirmed his departure from Scottish Widows and Lloyds Banking Group after 30 years in January this year. He intends to operate as an independent consultant after leaving the insurer on 14 April.

Towards the end of last year, we reported that Timpson's three-year tenure in his public office role as Cabinet Office Disability Ambassador for the insurance industry is coming to a close - a role that the Cabinet Office is currently recruiting for.

However, he is to continue to support the Cabinet Office Disability Unit work on the development on the new National Disability Strategy, alongside work with industry professional bodies and groups.

At the same time, economist and public policy expert, Dr Rebecca Driver, has also joined the Panel. Driver, who is director and founder of research consultancy Analytically Driven, has previous roles with the Association of British Insurers and the Bank of England.

The Financial Services Consumer Panel was established in 1998 under the Financial Services Authority, is an independent statutory body that advises the FCA on the interests and concerns of consumers.

Panel chair, Wanda Goldwag, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Johnny and Rebecca to the Panel. The ever-increasing number of issues requiring the Panel's input is challenging and the consumer landscape of other organisations who can comment on FCA consultations is still thinly resourced.

"It is essential that the voice of the consumer is heard loud and clear in every aspect of the FCA's work and now is a crucial time. I am therefore pleased we have been able to appoint two new members with such a strong background who can help us address these issues. I look forward to working with them both."