PFS introduces Consumer Duty good practice adviser guide

The new Consumer Duty, which started with a campaign by the Financial Services Consumer Panel to create a statutory ‘duty of care' in 2017, appears at several levels in the regulator's handbook, according to the PFS.

The professional body explained that at the highest level, the FCA summed it up in a new principle, elaborated in cross-cutting obligations: ‘A firm must act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers.'

Instead of introducing new rules, the Consumer Duty listed four outcomes, against which firms should judge their impact on consumers.

Price and value: covers elements of product governance for providers, distributors and advisers.

Consumer understanding: firms must verify that all consumers have understood the information provided. The regulator suggested that one question businesses could ask themselves was whether they were applying the same consumer support standards to deliver good consumer outcomes as they are to generate sales and revenue.

Products and services: firms need to make sure that products are designed properly for their target market.

Consumer support: customers making a claim should not face unnecessary barriers.

Vulnerable clients

What is even more important than the change in rules is the anticipated change in culture that the FCA talked about in its 2019 feedback statement, asking firms to look at ‘is it right' rather than focusing on ‘is it within the rules', according to the PFS.

In its guide, the professional body said: "During the build up to the Consumer Duty, the FCA has referenced a good practice model that was developed as part of its guidance to customers in vulnerable circumstances.

"This is a dynamic model that requires firms to monitor the effect their proposition is having on consumer outcomes. Firms are then expected to analyse the outcomes and learn from them. This means that having a ‘cottage industry' of management information is not enough.

"Firms' senior management are expected to show that they have understood feedback and have used it in refining their firms' proposition, ready to be monitored and analysed again.

"It is also worth reflecting on the ‘learning' stage of this cycle. For example, a firm that has a diverse range of employees, or access to a diverse network of experts, is more likely to learn about the implications of feedback than a firm that only looks at analysis through one lens."

The PFS added: "As the FCA has said in its 2022 Policy Statement, ‘diversity is a lens that can help firms to better understand and meet the needs of their customers, including those in vulnerable circumstances. We see significant practical benefits in firms exploring customers' needs from different perspectives.'"

Timeline for changes

The timeline for the Consumer Duty has been extended to 2024, but the FCA has also set out milestones within this time that it expects firms to meet, the PFS's guide explained.

"By the end of October 2022, firms' boards should have agreed their implementation plans and be able to evidence their thinking behind these plans in a range of documents such as board minutes.

"Manufacturers should aim to complete all the reviews necessary to meet the four outcome rules for their existing open products and services by the end of April 2023 and share all necessary information with distributors.

"From the end of July 2023, the Duty will apply to all new products and services and all existing products and services that remain on sale or open for renewal.

"Finally, from the end of July 2024, the Duty will apply to all closed products and services."

PFS director of policy and public affairs Matthew Connell said: "In many ways, financial advisers have been at the forefront of care for their clients - there is no greater discipline for a professional than sitting in front of a client for an annual review and explaining how their investments have performed.

"The Consumer Duty recognises the unique position advisers have in assessing value for clients, saying "the adviser can often also have the clearest oversight of the customer's overall position and an overview of the total proposition"'

The PFS' good practice guide sets out the regulator's expectations and is designed to start a conversation about how advisers can discharge the Consumer Duty in an achievable way.