Johnny Timpson awarded OBE for services to disability and financial services

In the New Year’s Honours list

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
Johnny Timpson has been awarded an OBE for voluntary services to people with disabilities and the financial sector.

Timpson, who handed over the role of Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for the Insurance Industry last year, said he was "surprised and delighted" to be recognised in the New Year's Honours list, and "grateful to Her Majesty the Queen and all who nominated me for this award." Despite having also left Scottish Widows after 30 years last April, Timpson remains active within the protection and insurance sectors, operating as an independent consultant, on numerous industry champion groups...

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
