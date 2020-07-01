eu
Brexit: Govt. healthcare promise 'not a permanent solution'
‘Further clarification’ required
Brexit: UK govt. to cover health costs of retired Brits
In the event of no deal
Brexit: Aviva to move £9bn worth of assets to Ireland
In preparation for no-deal
Brexit: Employers with staff going abroad 'must prepare for no deal'
The Health Insurance Group warns
What the US election taught us about insurers' duty to use data responsibly
Torquil McLusky explains the importance of understanding statistics properly, and using the information gleened responsibly
Price discrimination and cross-subsidy in financial services
FCA report shows how reducing one form has produced another, says Richard Walsh
Mortgage experts discuss 'resilience' of market post-EU referendum
The UK housing and mortgage market has shown a 'strong degree of resilience' since the result of June's EU referendum, according to a panel of industry experts.
Osborne calms markets as FTSE 100 only down 0.8%; Gilt yields fall to 1% for first time ever
Futures markets had predicted 3% opening fall
83% of UK employers were unprepared for leave vote - Jelf Employee Benefits
Employers are unprepared for the UK leaving the European Union, according to research from Jelf Employee Benefits conducted only seven days prior to the referendum.
Brexit would 'severely damage' Lloyd's market
Over two thirds of insurers, brokers, and service providers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market have warned that leaving the European Union would ‘severely damage' business.
Brexit too risky with no insurance policy against it - Aviva boss
Britain leaving the European Union is not worth the risk when assessing the economic impacts, according to Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson.
Solvency II - Get your skates on
With the implementation of Solvency II around the corner, Silverfinch's John Dowdall sets out priorities for all insurers.
Data breaches could cost IFAs regardless of loss
Compensation claims for data breaches can now be made regardless of whether or not financial loss occurred, law firm Moore Blatch has warned following a recent ruling.
Obesity can constitute a disability - court rules
Obesity can constitute a disability in the workplace within definitions of the equality legislation, the EU's Court of Justice has ruled.
Government review of EU impact on UK begins
A government review of how the European Union impacts UK health has started and will run until next Summer.
EU rules must not dilute FOS complaints data - consumer panel
The Consumer Panel Working Group has warned against EU rules potentially diluting the FOS' work in publishing complaints data.
Gender Directive - Spot the difference
Imminent legislation is going affect the amount of critical illness cover people get for their cash. Mark Jones looks at the EU Gender Directive
Advisers confident of protection growth
Protection is seen as a key growth area by IFAs with almost two thirds optimistic about increasing business in the sector this year.
Planet Insurance- Irish NHS remodelling
Every time the NHS comes under pressure in the UK, the voices for a move to a co-payment system supported by private medical insurance (PMI) come to the fore.
Govt says no ECJ ban on age-based underwriting - yet
Jonathan Rees, director general of the Government Equalities Office, has reassured insurers there will not be a ban on age-based insurance pricing in the near future.
European insurers voice "urgent" Solvency II fears
Representatives of the European insurance industry have written to the European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, Michel Barnier, to ensure that the "overly conservative and prescriptive" elements it believes are contained in the draft...
Planet Insurance: Managing "failing" healthcare
Last month it was social impact bonds. By the time you read this another ‘new' initiative will be about to surface from under the radar.
Warning of protection 'firesale' in 2011 ahead of Solvency II
Experts are bracing themselves for a "firesale" of protection products next year ahead of a rule change which could see premiums soar by 10%.