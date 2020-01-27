Gordon Delaney: A post-Brexit checklist for expats

'Consider every possibility'

Gordon Delaney: A post-Brexit checklist for expats
  • Gordon Delaney
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The questions expats will need to ask themselves before moving to or travelling in the EU post-Brexit

For a long time now, travelling between Europe and the UK has been relatively pain-free. With Brexit on the horizon though, it's time to start thinking about the various extra considerations that it may cause before travelling. UK citizens considering moving to or travelling in the European Union (EU) from February onwards are likely to have a lot more to check off their list before they leave. With this in mind, here is a checklist of some of the most important questions that you may need...

To continue reading...

Upgrade

Register today for the latest news, features and opinion for health, protection insurance and employee benefit professionals.

  • Understand the latest market changes and developments as they happen
  • Read interviews and opinion from the leading lights in the protection, employee benefits and health insurance industries
  • Stay ahead with details of events, webinars, videos and analysis of hot topics

Register now

More on Employee Benefits