Ernst & Young
Protection providers 'should harness data' to improve customer trust
According to new EY report
Economy to enjoy 'Indian summer' - report
Latest forecasts suggest the economy will return to growth over the next six months, boosted by falling inflation and a pick-up in consumer spending.
Confused consumers shy away from complicated insurance
British consumers feel the insurance industry lags behind others in how it addresses their needs and have given their strongest hint that greater simplicity would be welcomed.
Ensure firm is RDR-ready before selling - 1st Exchange
Advisers looking to sell out before 2012 will need to ensure their business is RDR-ready to stand a chance of attracting a buyer, says 1st Exchange.
It's the final countdown
The Retail Distribution Review has set the clock ticking for those giving regulated advice and sales guidance on retail products, says Matt Smith