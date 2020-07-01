death
The science behind 'it won't happen to me'
‘Primal mechanism’
Vaping death toll in US rises to 18
More than 1000 cases
Sixth person dies from 'mystery illness' linked to vaping
The Sun reports
'Mystery illness' linked to vaping claims first victim
Linked to THC
LifeSearch: Brits 'too shy' to talk about death
Money, sex, religion and politics also taboo topics
Shelley Read: The confident landlord
Protecting against the worst case scenario
Dr Mitesh Patel: Dying with dignity
Early conversations about end-of-life care are crucial to ensure individuals living longer can make their own decisions, however right-to-die approaches vary all over the world