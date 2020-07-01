bowel cancer
Bupa UK introduces self-referral for breast and bowel cancer
Bupa UK has launched a self-referral service for breast and bowel cancer so customers can have access to the right specialists without needing a GP referral.
Bowel cancer can be divided into 'four distinct diseases' - study
Bowel cancer cases can be divided into 'four distinct diseases' with some more aggressive and with higher fatality rates than others, a study has found.
UK cancer survival rates at 90s levels - Macmillan
Cancer survival rates in the UK are at or behind levels other European countries had achieved by the late 1990s, analysis by Macmillan Cancer Support has found.
Nine in ten over-50s pro cancer screenings
Nine in ten people think cancer screening is "almost always a good idea," despite lower take up rates, a survey for Cancer Research UK has found.
Cancer deaths before age 80 could be 'eliminated' - report
Cancer related deaths could be ‘effectively eliminated' except in late old age by 2050 if the current trends in treatment and prevention continue, a report from UCL has found.
South Pole expedition to raise awareness of health and protection
Chartered financial planner Patrick McIntosh from KMG will head for the South Pole to raise awareness of health issues and the importance of protection.
Bowel cancer operations have 80% survival rate
Patients who have major surgery are almost twice as likely to survive for two years as those who do not undergo surgery, according to analysis.
NHS publishes surgeon data
NHS England has made available data on surgeons' performance with an increase in the number of surgeons in the data and surgeries covered.
Cancer blood test 'a step closer'
Research into a blood test for many types of cancer has found over 800 markers in cancer patients' blood which could lead to early diagnosis, delegates heard at a conference.
Bowel Cancer Awareness: Aegon launches factsheet and claims data
Aegon is supporting Bowel Cancer Awareness month with the release of claims information and a factsheet to help advisers and customers understand and recognise bowel cancer symptoms.
Scientists discover new biomarker for bowel cancer
Scientists have identified a protein that could play "a crucial role" in recognising whether bowel cancer patients need chemotherapy and could lead to personalised treatment and drug development.
Scot Prov CI claims show rising prominence of bowel cancer
Bowel cancer was the second most claimed for form of cancer last year, Scottish Provident has reported.
Fears for patients as Cancer Drug Fund sets to close
There are concerns that bowel cancer patients may have their access to vital drugs cut off in January 2014 when the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) is due to come to an end.
Blood test could diagnose breast cancer
Women could one day be diagnosed and treated for breast cancer through a simple blood test, researchers have said.
Cancer survival rates on the up
More people are set to beat cancer as treatments improve and diagnosis is made earlier, according to Cancer Research UK.
NHS cancer care makes significant progress but more can be done - MPs
The NHS has made significant progress in improving important aspects of its cancer care over the last decade, according to MPs.