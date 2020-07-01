bowel cancer

NHS publishes surgeon data
NHS England has made available data on surgeons' performance with an increase in the number of surgeons in the data and surgeries covered.

Cancer blood test 'a step closer'
Research into a blood test for many types of cancer has found over 800 markers in cancer patients' blood which could lead to early diagnosis, delegates heard at a conference.

Scientists discover new biomarker for bowel cancer
Scientists have identified a protein that could play "a crucial role" in recognising whether bowel cancer patients need chemotherapy and could lead to personalised treatment and drug development.

