Bupa UK launches specialist bowel cancer centres

The centres will aim to give patients access to diagnostic tests and, if required, onward care at a much faster pace by offering all initial cancer testing under one roof.

The first three centres have opened at London Bridge Hospital, The Wellington Hospital and Bupa's Cromwell Hospital, with the provider stating plans to extend the network later this year.

The need for further bowel cancer support follows findings that the condition is the second biggest cause of cancer deaths in the UK, affecting 43,000 people each year.

Despite a large proportion of people being affected, recent research from the Bupa Wellbeing Index showed that over one third (35%) of UK adults don't know the warning signs associated with bowel cancer, leading to people being diagnosed at a much later stage.

To tackle this, concerned Bupa customers can call the Cancer Direct Access service and get a direct referral to the specialist centres usually without needing to see a GP.

After being seen at the centres, if treatment is needed, this will aim to begin within 31 days of calling Bupa with emotional and wellbeing support from counsellors and nurses available to customers, as well as access to Bupa's Live Well with Cancer and recovery programmes.

Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, said: "Our network of specialist centres for Breast Cancer launched in 2019 have already helped thousands of patients to get the all-clear, or a diagnosis and access to treatment very quickly."

John Reay, president and chief executive at HCA Healthcare UK, explained that by partnering with Bupa it means that more people will be able to access the diagnostic services, and if required "the highest standard of person-centred care, from our expert multidisciplinary teams, including the latest innovative treatments and importantly, emotional and physical support therapies."