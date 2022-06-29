Bupa UK signs four-year deal with Spire Healthcare

The partnership, which will run through to March 2026, will also see the introduction of new pathways for musculoskeletal disorders such as tendinitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), fibromyalgia and bone fractures.

The contract between Bupa and Spire Healthcare follows on from the insurer's recent partnership with HCA Healthcare to launch specialist centres for patients with bowel cancer.

The centres will aim to provide patients access to diagnostic tests and, if required, onward care at a much faster pace by offering all initial cancer testing under one roof.

The first three centres have opened at London Bridge Hospital, The Wellington Hospital and Bupa's Cromwell Hospital, with the provider stating plans to extend the network later this year.

Alex Perry, chief executive at Bupa UK Insurance, told COVER: "We're pleased to announce a new four-year agreement with Spire Healthcare, continuing to deliver care to Bupa's UK health insurance customers."

"We'll be working hard together to innovate our offering, for example by expanding our Specialist Centres for cancer and new pathways for MSK conditions, which means faster diagnosis and treatment. Partnerships of this kind ensure we can continue to deliver the very best care for our customers."