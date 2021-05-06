Prioritising cancer: The forgotten 'C' of the pandemic
'Every 15 minutes somebody is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK'
Alex Perry, chief executive of Bupa UK Insurance, highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on bowel cancer testing and diagnosis, and unveils Bupa's forthcoming new Specialist Centres for Bowel Cancer
As Bowel Cancer Awareness month comes to an end, it's never been more important to recognise the signs and symptoms of the disease. Every 15 minutes somebody is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK and it can affect anybody regardless of their age or background, as the UK's fourth most prevalent cancer. Our own research found that over 65% of people don't feel confident in identifying any bowel cancer symptoms, because of a lack of awareness, education and embarrassment.[1] Of course, it's...
