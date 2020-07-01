BMA

ICO: Insurer SAR use 'an abuse' of Data Protection rights
The Information Commissioner (ICO) has clarified its position and warned insurers that using rights in the Data Protection Act (DPA) to access patients' entire medical record is ‘inappropriate and an abuse of that right'.

Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.

Hunt slammed by BMA
The British Medical Association (BMA) has passed a vote of no confidence in health secretary Jeremy Hunt, at its annual conference.

Doctors defiant despite NHS Bill's progress
The two main bodies representing doctors in the UK have pledged to continue battling the progress of controversial NHS reforms despite it being passed by the House of Lords.

PM and NHS reforms face fresh attacks
The government's contentious NHS reforms have commenced their second reading in the House of Lords among fresh controversy, including a renewed attack on the Prime Minister.

