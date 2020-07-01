BMA
Analysis: BMA urges GPs not to comply with insurer SARs
GPs providing full patient medical records to insurers risk breaking data protection laws, the Information Commissioner Office (ICO) has warned. Cover looks at this industry practice in greater depth
ICO: Insurer SAR use 'an abuse' of Data Protection rights
The Information Commissioner (ICO) has clarified its position and warned insurers that using rights in the Data Protection Act (DPA) to access patients' entire medical record is ‘inappropriate and an abuse of that right'.
Blog: Labour's NHS redoubt
Both Labour and the Conservatives have criticised each other's plans for the NHS as the general election campaigning began in earnest.
Chancellor confirms money for the NHS, GPs and carers
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement has confirmed the £2bn payment for the NHS announced at the weekend as well as more money for GPs and carers.
Hunt slammed by BMA
The British Medical Association (BMA) has passed a vote of no confidence in health secretary Jeremy Hunt, at its annual conference.
Rationed NHS services are condemned - BMA conference
Doctors have condemned cuts and rationed NHS services at the British Medical Association's annual conference today.
NHS reforms high on agenda for BMA annual conference
NHS reforms, workforce planning and threats to medical training will be key topics for more than 500 UK doctors and medical students at the BMA annual conference this month.
Subject access requests - A request worth making?
Subject access requests might seem a panacea to an industry inundated with GP reports. But there are side-effects for everyone in the chain, writes Chris Pollard.
Advisers forced to attend patient appointments to retrieve GPRs
GPs have become so poor at returning medical request forms that advisers have been forced to attend appointments with patients to ensure they are completed.
GPs rail against 'encouraging' people back to work
Doctors have hit back at proposals that would force them to encourage patients to stay in or go back to work as soon as possible.
Battling for progress: GPRs vs SARs
Subject access requests and online technology have opened the debate over GP reports. Ian Smart asks if this could remove a perennial insurance bugbear.
Planet Insurance - Is anger the cost of a GP report?
The news that the ABI and British Medical Association (BMA) agreement on GP report (GPR) fees has broken down will usher in a period of uncertainty.
Doctors demand investigation into PMI fee schedules
The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) to extend its private healthcare market review to include insurers' fee schedules.
'Foolish' GP requests dismay Bright Grey and Scot Prov
Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have warned that insurers could be "shooting themselves in the foot" by changing the way they request medical evidence from GPs.
Doctors dismiss NHS reforms as 'chaotic and poorly co-ordinated'
Doctors have branded the government's current structural NHS changes in preparation for its reforms as ‘chaotic and poorly co-ordinated'.
Storm brews for clients over GP reports
A row is brewing involving doctors and insurers that may result in advisers and their clients being stuck between the two factions.
'Nightmare' NHS reforms will worsen health inequalities
Public health experts fear the government's plans to reform public health could be a "nightmare" that will make it harder to respond to emergencies and increase health inequalities.
MPs demand public heath body be politically independent
MPs have demanded that the new public health body for England must be independent of government while saying nudges to encourage better personal health will not work.
Doctors target fair NHS access for all in reforms
Doctors have called for the government to include a clause prioritising fair access for all as part of its NHS reforms.
Doctors defiant despite NHS Bill's progress
The two main bodies representing doctors in the UK have pledged to continue battling the progress of controversial NHS reforms despite it being passed by the House of Lords.
PM and NHS reforms face fresh attacks
The government's contentious NHS reforms have commenced their second reading in the House of Lords among fresh controversy, including a renewed attack on the Prime Minister.
Doctors fear private patient bias in 'high risk' NHS reforms
Government health reforms still pose an "unacceptably high risk to the NHS" and should be scrapped, according to the British Medical Association (BMA).
Doctors to ballot for strike over NHS pensions changes
GPs are set to be balloted on what could become co-ordinated, NHS-wide industrial action against the Government's pension reforms, it has been reported.
Govt has "listened" and "learned" as significant changes to NHS Bill made
Prime Minister David Cameron said the government had "listened" and "learned" as he announced significant changes to the Health and Social Care Bill.