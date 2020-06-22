ABI and BMA issue statement on healthcare workers

Positive Covid test ‘should not delay’ an application if individual has recovered and returned to work

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has addressed an issue raised by the British Medical Association (BMA) regarding life insurance and income protection applications for healthcare workers during the pandemic in a joint statement.

It has acknowledged concerns around whether a positive test for Covid-19 would result in a delayed application for a healthcare worker or not.

The statement from the ABI and BMA said: "Having discussed the issue in detail, the BMA and ABI are clear that there should be no detriment to healthcare workers and no one should be discouraged from having a test. Each application for life insurance and income protection will be assessed on an individual basis, regardless of profession, and focussed on the person's health and severity of any symptoms at the time. A positive test for Covid (either a PCR or antibody test) should not delay an application as long as the individual has recovered and been back at work for the required period."

A number of insurers, including Guardian, Aviva and Royal London, have already issued reassurance to frontline workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

An exchange of letters between the BMA and ABI regarding this issue can be found at the ABI website here.