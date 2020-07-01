Best Doctors

Why health is worth more than one opinion
Gruelling schedules can take their toll on high level individuals as Hilary Clinton's health in last year's US election showed. Best Doctors explains why a second medical opinion can be crucial in getting people back on track quickly.

Howard on track for the French capital
Dominic Howard of Best Doctors is to attempt to cycle the 234 miles / 377kms from London to Paris in 3 days in order to raise money for Great Ormond Street hospital (GOSH).