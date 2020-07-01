Best Doctors
Generali UK launches Best Doctors mental health navigator
Added at no extra cost
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
Averil Leimon: Stressing the obvious
Rather than box-ticking exercises, we need deep cultural change within workplaces, writes leading business psychologist and author on World Mental Health Day
Teladoc acquires Advance Medical
Telehealth platform expanding to offer global health solutions to US employers
Why health is worth more than one opinion
Gruelling schedules can take their toll on high level individuals as Hilary Clinton's health in last year's US election showed. Best Doctors explains why a second medical opinion can be crucial in getting people back on track quickly.
Best Doctors highlights global growth during 2016
Best Doctors added over 140 new clients and more than five million new members with access to its medical second opinion and information services during 2016.
The ageing workforce and the adviser
Dominic Howard looks at what considerations advisers need to make as the ageing workforce quickly matures
Best Doctors signs three year contract with Danica Pension
Danica Pension, one of Denmark's leading pension and insurance companies, has appointed Best Doctors to a three-year contract to provide Danica's customers with expert medical information and second opinion services.
The wearables revolution
There has been a revolution in the measurement of health and fitness writes Dominic Howard.
Interview: Best Doctors on taking benefits to a whole new level
Fiona Murphy caught up with the company's Europe director Dominic Howard to discuss the service and other markets it would like to break into
Now Health-Best Doctors Insurance deal completed
Now Health's investor, the Primary Group, has completed its acquisition of Best Doctors Insurance.
Now Health investor acquires Best Doctors Insurance
Now Health International's investor, the Primary group, has reached an agreement to acquire Best Doctors Insurance to create a larger IPMI provider, subject to relevant approvals.
Friends Life launches global healthcare as protection add-on
Friends Life has launched ‘Global Treatment' with Best Doctors as an add-on to its protection policies offering policyholders the option of going abroad for serious illness treatment.
Best Doctors introduces service for accident and injury conditions
Following a pilot programme, Best Doctors has released TraumaCare, a new service for people with injury and accident-related conditions like whiplash, back pain and repetitive strain injuries.
Best Doctors signs with Aviva Ireland
Best Doctors and Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland Limited have announced an exclusive agreement.
Canada Life launches Doctor Online
Canada Life Group Insurance has expanded its Best Doctors service offering with the launch of Doctor Online.
Best Doctors renews with Canada Life
Best Doctors has renewed a contract with Canada Life, signing a new three year agreement, due to run to October 2016.
Howard on track for the French capital
Dominic Howard of Best Doctors is to attempt to cycle the 234 miles / 377kms from London to Paris in 3 days in order to raise money for Great Ormond Street hospital (GOSH).
Best Doctors diversifies
Best Doctors is considering branching out into wellness, occupational health and potentially general insurance.
Benefit integration prime reason for healthcare company buy-ins
One of the main reasons firms buy a workplace health benefits programme is to integrate benefits.
Ageas boosts Best Doctors cover across all protection products
In the first of a planned series of protection policy improvements, Ageas Protect has extended its existing partnership with Best Doctors and now gives all new customers access to expert medical opinions as soon as their policy goes on-risk.
Can clinical certainty reduce private medical costs?
Ensuring the right diagnosis for a medical condition will be crucial for employee health and employer private medical insurance costs, Canada Life has said.
Internet drives soaring patient complaints - Best Doctors
The internet has been a "big influencer" in higher patient expectations, Best Doctors has stated.