Value added services can be transformative, says adviser

Via two real-life client case studies, Anna Glod, CEO of financial adviser Umbrella Protect, evidences the value of embedded services but cautions that not all protection policies are created equal.

It is likely that everybody reading COVER will already be sold on the fact that protection is important. Crucial in fact. But what is less known is the very real difference policies with value added services can make and why they are absolutely worth any extra money on the premium.

Many protection policies are sold on price rather than benefits. This is particularly the case when sold by people who are not protection specialists. Many advisers are used to finding the cheapest just to make sure that their clients have some cover in place, but all protection policies are not created equally and the difference between the average and the very best can be life changing.

For example, critical illness cover or life assurance that comes with benefits such as Best Doctors or the Helping Hand service can be transformative when people need to call on them. And, in some cases, this additional benefit is no more than an extra £1 per month.

"The payout was only just the beginning"

There have been a couple of cases in the past two years that really prove the point, although there are many more examples.

Helping Hands care reveals hidden heart problem

Client one, let's call her Martha, took out a critical illness policy with Royal London. Just one year later, at the age of 32, she suffered a stroke. The critical illness policy did what it was meant to and paid out promptly, but because her policy also included the Helping Hand service, the support didn't stop there. In fact, the payout was only just the beginning.

The Helping Hand service proved to be truly life changing. Upon having the stroke, the Helping Hand nurse phoned Martha to see how she was and arranged for her to have a medical consultation with a private specialist.

The specialist then discovered the cause of her stroke was actually due to a hole in her heart. Martha had known nothing about this and it was obviously a huge shock. So, Helping Hand arranged for her to see one of the top cardiologists in London. He was able to operate on her heart less than one week later in an operation that cost £10,000, all covered by her critical illness payout. An operation that may well have saved her life. In fact, the policy paid out £50,000 in all.

This payout and the operation clearly made a vital difference to her physical health, but what Helping Hand did next made a fundamental difference to her emotional and mental wellbeing. Martha was allocated a dedicated nurse adviser who phoned her almost every day to see how she was. While the nurse was available to answer any concerns or medical queries, the biggest difference to Martha was having someone there to talk to, who will just listen - in a way a spouse or member of the family just couldn't.

It was almost like having a therapist. The calls continued for several weeks until Martha was fully recovered and, while the surgery was lifesaving, Martha said the regular calls became the most valuable part of the service.

So, while you would want to hope that every critical illness policy would pay out for a stroke, it was the added benefit of Helping Hand that made the real difference.

Best Doctors' transforms life of brain tumour patient

In a recent client case, Elizabeth was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 54. The tumour was in a difficult position, just behind her eyeball, next to the nerves responsible for sight and movement.

She went to see a few different neurosurgeons, but received different opinions from each one. Some suggested operating to remove the tumour, others said it shouldn't be operated on, but just monitored for a year.

It was an incredibly difficult and stressful decision to make, as one wrong move during the operation could cost her losing her sight or even worse. Elizabeth and her family were devastated; they felt lost, didn't know what to do or who to believe. Because who do you listen to, when you speak with three specialists who give you three different opinions?

Fortunately, Elizabeth had life cover policy with AIG, a policy that also included the Best Doctors' service. Best Doctors enables patients to have a top specialist review their medical case and provide an in-depth analysis of the case, with a view to complementing the service provided by their own doctor.

Elizabeth's family used AIG's life cover to call on Best Doctors. Her case was referred to a neurosurgeon in Miami, who was a specialist in this type of tumour. They allowed a member of Elizabeth's family to be a nominated person, which meant her daughter could speak with the doctor and send through documents, sparing her mum from having to keep going through the case herself.

All Elizabeth's documents and copies of the MRI scans were sent to the specialist and the family was met with warmth and understanding. The specialist confirmed that operating would be the right move but addressed their doubts and answered all their questions.

Elizabeth underwent a successful operation to remove her tumour. But it didn't stop there. The Best Doctors' service continued to be available to the family even after the operation; both for consultation and review.

Elizabeth and her family received continuity of care as they could always speak to the same person throughout. Even six and 12 months after the surgery, the same consultant reviewed follow-up MRI scans and again answered questions that were bothering her like continuous headaches or problems with double vision.

Understanding the best rather than the cheapest

By having had these added value services as part of their policies, both Martha and Elizabeth managed to have treatments and care that transformed and potentially saved their lives.

Having any protection policy is of course important, but by taking time to find best ‘value' policies, clients can be provided with a whole different level of care.

All policies are not created equally, so it is vital to choose good protection cover with a provider who will look after your clients and help them when they really need this help the most.