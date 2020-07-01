Bank of England
BoE's Carney: Brexit no longer UK's biggest financial risk
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has told MPs he no longer believes Brexit to be the biggest risk to the financial stability of the UK.
Bank of England holds interest rates at 0.5% despite Brexit strain
No change to QE programme
Sam Woods to head Prudential Regulation Authority
Takes over from Andrew Bailey
BoE's Andrew Bailey appointed new FCA chief
Will take over from Tracey McDermott in July
PRA publishes final Solvency II rules
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has published its final rules setting out how the Solvency II Directive will be implemented in the UK.
'Risk of debt peril' when interest rates rise
A "relatively benign" rise in interest rates still has the potential to double the number of households facing debt problems, a think tank has said.
BCC warns 'hasty' rate rise could derail recovery
The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has warned the government against "prematurely" raising interest rates as its latest quarterly economic survey suggested challenges remain for the UK's recovery.
Neil Woodford: Rate rise now could be 'very destabilising' for economy
A hike in the base rate of as little as 0.25% would have a much greater impact on the disposable incomes of highly indebted consumers, potentially threatening the UK's recovery, Neil Woodford has said.
Rates need to go up, says Bank 'dove' David Miles
Britain's recovery has become entrenched and the Bank of England should start to raise interest rates in the coming months to reflect the stronger economy, according to one of its most dovish policymakers.
Interest rate could settle at 3%, says BoE deputy governor
The official UK interest rate could settle at an average of 3% in a few years, the outgoing deputy governor of the Bank of England has predicted.
Carney: Rate hike 'not the right tool' to deal with a housing bubble
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has tried to defuse expectations of an imminent rate hike by saying it would "not be the right tool" to deal with the UK's booming housing market.
Carney: Estimate for rates to hit 2-3% 'not unreasonable'
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said rates could be as high as 3% over the medium term to 2017, endorsing comments made by colleague Charles Bean earlier this week.
Expect any base rate increases to be gradual - MPC
Monetary Policy Committee members predict any rise in the Bank base rate, currently at 0.5%, which occurs over the next two to three years will be gradual.
UK inflation drops below 2% for the first time since 2009
The UK inflation rate dropped to 1.9% in January, marking the first time it has fallen below the Bank of England's target of 2% since November 2009.
Carney ties rate rise to recovery of UK businesses
Britain must see a business recovery before interest rates can begin to rise, according to Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England.
BoE says rates on hold 'for some time' as it scraps unemployment focus
The Bank of England has today said it will not hike rates "for some time to come" - with the base rate potentially at 2% by 2017 - as governor Mark Carney begins to alter his forward guidance policy.
First-time buyers must prepare for rate rises, warns Nationwide
Mutual's chief economist tells recent borrowers to prepare
Bank sees 'no immediate need' for rate rise despite unemployment fall
The Bank of England has again moved to temper expectations of an early rate rise, despite the UK unemployment rate dropping to close to the crucial 7% mark this morning.
No rate hike until Autumn 2015, predicts E&Y
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should hold off on raising interest rates even though its stated threshold for doing so - a fall in the unemployment rate to 7% - is in sight, according to a report.
BoE could lower unemployment target before interest rate hike - experts
The Bank of England (BoE) could lower the unemployment target it has said must be reached before it raises interest rates, according to some experts, as jobless figures fall faster than expected.
'Case for low interest rates' strong despite unemployment falls - MPC
Monetary Policy Committee minutes reveal unwillingness to raise interest rates after unemployment falls
BoE interest rate rise conditions could be met imminently - think-tank
The National Institute of Economic and Social Research says unemployment rates could fall to 7% by 2014
BoE will curb mortgage lending if bubble looms - Carney
The Bank of England will intervene in banks and building societies' mortgage lending if they appear to be stoking a house price bubble, its governor has warned.
BoE's Bean: We've sent a 'clear signal' on interest rates
Charlie Bean, the deputy governor of the Bank of England (BoE), has said the Bank has sent a "clear signal" it won't increase interest rates anytime soon as he expressed some surprise at investors' reaction to its position.