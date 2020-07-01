Axa PPP
PMI complaints to FOS have 'risen sharply'
The Times reports
AXA PPP healthcare launches SME cover
Mix and match approach
AXA PPP to offer SMEs one-year free access to virtual GP service
For new and renewing customers
Eugene Farrell elected to chair of UK EAPA
AXA PPP mental health lead
AXA PPP appoints Richard Saunders as key client director
Formerly sales director of Healix, Saunders has over 30 years experience in the general insurance industry
The Health Insurance Group sold to two US private equity firms
AXA to sell its whole of market healthcare intermediary
Axa healthcare launches workplace fitness guide
Axa PPP healthcare has published a "bite-sized" guide for employers to promote physical fitness in the workplace, after finding more than a quarter (27%) of employees do not exercise in the week.
Realising the value of workforce health and wellbeing strategies
AXA PPP Healthcare's Nick Jeals discusses how companies can improve health and wellbeing strategies.
UK managers still reluctant to discuss serious illness with staff
One-fifth (20%) of UK managers with a team member who has, or has had, cancer do not know how to discuss that or any other serious illness with employees, according to research by AXA PPP healthcare.
Adviser Clinic: AXA PPP dispels the misconceptions of selling PMI
In a second video filmed at a recent COVER Adviser Clinic, AXA PPP's Gavin Shay discusses the misconceptions of selling private medical insurance and what non-specialist advisers should know.
AXA Strategic Ventures invests in health tech start up
Insurer AXA's venture capital platform AXA Strategic Ventures has invested in BioBeats - a machine learning platform that delivers information about the wellbeing of individuals in real time.
AXA PPP extends virtual GP to SME and individual clients
Intermediaries can now offer AXA PPP healthcare's virtual private GP service [email protected] to SME and individual clients.
Cancer in the family: How employers need to be better prepared
AXA PPP's Nick Jeal sets out how employers must be better prepared for cancer in the workplace.
The top 20 stories in 2015 (numbers 11-20)
Here is part one of COVER magazine's countdown of the most read protection, healthcare and employee benefits stories during 2015.
Best foot forward for IPT hike
Nick Jeal looks at how the private medical insurance industry can turn the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) hike into an opportunity.
AXA PPP healthcare rolls out video GP service
AXA PPP healthcare has rolled out a video GP service for large corporates, called [email protected], provided by Doctor Care anywhere.
Chase Templeton talks PMI growth
Fiona Murphy catches up with Chase Templeton's Warren Dickson to discuss the adviser-consolidator's latest acquisition activity and what's next on the horizon.
Fit For Work is 'no panacea' for sickness absence - AXA PPP
The Fit for Work Service is to be welcomed but it is ‘no panacea' for all sickness absence issues, Elliott Hurst, director of health consulting at AXA PPP has warned.
AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.
AXA PPP completes Simplyhealth PMI acquisition
AXA PPP healthcare has completed its acquisition of Simplyhealth's private medical insurance (PMI) business.
The IPT earthquake sending shockwaves to PMI sector
Fiona Murphy discusses how the shock increase to insurance premium tax contained in the Summer Budget will affect private medical insurance policies
CMA approves Simplyhealth-AXA PPP PMI deal
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared the acquisition of Simplyhealth's private medical insurance (PMI) business by AXA PPP.
AXA PPP welcomes CMA fine for Consultant Eye Surgeons Partnership
AXA PPP healthcare has welcomed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)'s fine of £500,000 for the Consultant Eye Surgeons Partnership (CESP) Limited.
Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.