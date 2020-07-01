Axa PPP

Best foot forward for IPT hike
Nick Jeal looks at how the private medical insurance industry can turn the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) hike into an opportunity.

  • PMI
Chase Templeton talks PMI growth
Fiona Murphy catches up with Chase Templeton's Warren Dickson to discuss the adviser-consolidator's latest acquisition activity and what's next on the horizon.

  • PMI
AXA sees healthcare revenue rise 7%
AXA UK and Ireland has seen its revenue from healthcare rise by 7%, ahead of overall revenues across general insurance and healthcare which rose 5% to £2.1bn.

  • PMI
Workplace health: All in it together
Employers should encourage staff to take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing to ensure they are fit to enjoy retirement, and able to work for as long as they like, writes AXA PPP's Nick Jeal.