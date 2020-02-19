Mental Health UK added as CMH&WS charity partner

Charity joins industry body partners CII, ABI and GRiD and a host of top sponsors

Mental Health UK has been named as the official charity partner for the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit 2020 on Thursday 12 March.

The charity joins industry partners consisting of the Association British Insurers (ABI), Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Group Risk Development (GRiD) at the full-day conference taking place at 99 City Road, London.

Sponsors on the day include AXA PPP healthcare, Holloway Friendly, LV= and Simplyhealth.

Carrying the slogan ‘Turning awareness into action', CPD-approved event will explore the four pillars of wellbeing - mental health, physical health, financial health and social/culture - in relation to individual protection, corporate health insurance and employee benefits.

In her session, ‘Signposting and access to insurance for potentially vulnerable customers', Mental Health UK's Sarah Murphy will explore the training and support that needs to be in place to help our industry ask the right questions with regards to mental health and deal with sensitive disclosures correctly.

Elsewhere on the agenda, film producer and grief expert Lizzie Pickering will be joined on stage by adviser.ai founder Luke Ashworth for a special keynote conversation about their own personal experiences of grief.

The industry bodies will combine to discuss industry practices around mental health on a panel titled ‘Turning Awareness into Action', while other presentations and workshops will cover underwriting, rehabilitation and early intervention, burnout, employee assistance programmes (EAPs), workplace authenticity, mindfulness and powerful personal stories.

