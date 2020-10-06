AXA PPP healthcare officially becomes AXA Health

Rebrand and consolidation will simplify its business and legal entities, according to the firm

In October last year, AXA PPP healthcare CEO Tracy Garrad outlined the firm's plans to rebrand to AXA Health.

As from today, its Health on-Line, Health Services/ICAS US and AXA PPP healthcare brands will unify under the new name.

As a result, the company will be simplifying its business structure and legal entities, as well as drive innovation, AXA Health has claimed.

Tracy Garrad said: "As the world around us changes, we recognise the need to change too. That's why we're bringing together three of our trusted brands - AXA PPP healthcare, Health-on-Line and Health Services/ICAS UK - under one name: AXA Health.

"We believe that, by going a little further every day, all of us can bring out our best selves. And that by continually making improvements to our business we can make things simpler and easier for our intermediaries and our clients.

"With this change comes a new ambition - to help our members be the best version of themselves, whether that's feeling fitter, improving their mental wellbeing or reducing their health risks, one win at a time.

"And, with the help of our intermediary partners, to be the UK's number one health and wellbeing business."

Last week, we announced that Mike Dalby is to take up a newly expanded role of distribution director for AXA Health once Chris Horlick has stepped down from the standing role in April 2021.