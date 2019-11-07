AXA PPP healthcare launches SME cover

Cover options include diagnostics, treatment, outpatient, mental health and more

AXA PPP healthcare has made a mix-and-match approach to health cover benefits available to small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Business Health offers a range of cover options to choose from. These include:

Diagnostics only - for scans, tests and surgery, plus up to two consultations a year.

Treatment for hospital/surgical costs and cancer care.

Out-patient with a choice of two, four or ‘no yearly limit' for consultations with a specialist.

Therapies for physiotherapy, osteopathy or chiropractic treatment.

Mental health support which includes access to AXA PPP healthcare's ‘Stronger Minds' assessment and referral service (without the need to see a GP first).

Travel, dentist and optician cashback.

Employee assistance programme.

Business Health can be modelled with different benefits for different employees.

Regardless of which cover selections are made, membership includes [email protected], Working Body (tele-physiotherapist advice), the Proactive Health Gateway (online support for health goals) and 24/7 Health at Hand support.

Paul Moulton, AXA PPP healthcare director for SME, said: "Business Health provides advisers with a golden opportunity to attract new interest from small businesses who might have thought healthcare cover is out of reach. It also gives them an opportunity to talk to their SME clients about the value of tailoring health benefits to different parts of the workforce and, in turn, helping to attract and keep good people."

Business Health is available to new and switch business and is suitable for groups of up to 250 members. Excesses range from £50 to £750 and annual payers get a 5% discount. Intermediaries' current terms apply.