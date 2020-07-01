April UK
Paradigm Protect adds APRIL UK to panel
Directly authorised
APRIL Group completes APRIL UK buyout
Following withdrawal from UK PMI market last year
APRIL UK agrees PMI deal with AXA PPP healthcare
Continuation of cover for individual and SME customers with no additional exclusions
'Confusion in the market' following APRIL UK exit
Lack of information and poor communication despite 'whispers' of a 'rescue plan', says Premier Choice's Claire Ginnelly
PMI market still waiting for APRIL UK update
Brokers left scratching their heads and without answers to key questions
APRIL UK to 'support brokers and clients' amid PMI exit
Only PMI activities affected by withdrawal, says official statement from insurer
Industry reacts to APRIL UK withdrawal from UK PMI market
AMII message to customers is 'stay calm and seek independent and impartial advice'
APRIL UK withdraws from UK health insurance market
Existing PMI customers will require advice, says broker
April UK appoints two 'big talents' to senior roles
Protection and health insurance specialist April UK has made a "strong statement" by recruiting two "big talents within the healthcare industry" to its senior team.
APRIL UK adds free Cancer cash plan
APRIL UK has enhanced its SME PMI proposition with group schemes now receiving £10,000 of Cancer cover at no additional premium.
APRIL UK launches SME PMI calculator
APRIL UK has launched an online private medical insurance calculator, which provides instant quotes on their SME range of plans.
APRIL UK reveals SME PMI rates
APRIL UK has published the rates for its SME Private Medical Insurance (PMI) plan, which will offer a community rated pricing model.
Interview: April UK - a small company with a large footprint
Bristol-based insurer April UK reported strong PMI growth in January and February of this year. Here, Sarah Buck, its chief executive, reveals the reasons for this growth
APRIL UK launches Personal Accident Plan
APRIL UK has launched a Personal Accident Plan, aimed at protecting those with active lifestyles from fractures and serious injuries.
APRIL UK launches new protection plan
APRIL UK has launched a new accident and sickness plan, aimed at helping individuals bridge the protection gap.
APRIL UK launches PMI to bridge 'affordability gap'
APRIL UK has partnered with Spire Healthcare to launch a private medical insurance (PMI) plan aimed at helping individuals and families bridge the 'affordability gap.'
April UK upgrades broker portal
Brokers can now offer an instant personalised quote for April UK's Private Medical Insurance Plan through a system upgrade to be rolled out across the UK from 2 December.
APRIL UK launches PMI plan aimed at the SME market
APRIL UK has launched a new private medical insurance policy for SMEs.
April UK to release student PMI policies in the Autumn
April UK has joined up with Cardiff Metropolitan University in an effort to bridge the growing private medical insurance (PMI) generation gap.