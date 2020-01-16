APRIL UK rebrands as Hive Insurance Services

Follows the acquisition of APRIL UK and APRIL Ireland by Hive Protect Group

All APRIL UK protection plans are now available under Hive Insurance Services (since 6 January).

These include mortgage protection, personal accident, sports accident and medical cash plans, available to be distributed through intermediaries.

All policy servicing and operations will continue to take place from its Bristol-based office, now renamed ‘The Hive' following the company change.

In October 2019 it was announced that APRIL UK had been added to Paradigm Protect's provide panel and in August last year they were made available to all The Right Mortgage advisers. Such plans are available as Hive Insurance Services.

Isaac Lam, CEO at Hive Insurance Services said, "We are tremendously excited about our new journey under Hive Insurance Services. We will continue to focus on creating competitive and sustainable protection solutions, whilst building intermediary relationships during 2020."

The rebrand follows the acquisition of APRIL UK (Insurance Services) and APRIL (Insurety) Ireland in August 2019.