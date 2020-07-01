Absence management
One in four employers to communicate Fit for Work
Over a quarter of employers (27%) plan to signpost absent employees towards Fit for Work (FfW) in the absence of GP referrals.
One in three employers say more staff come into work despite being unwell
Nearly a third of employers have reported an increase in people coming to work while they are ill.
Long-term absence rate sees largest rise in five years
More companies are reporting an increase in long-term absence, with two fifths seeing a rise, and a fifth seeing a fall, the largest increase in five years, a report has found.
No absence management system in 23% of SMEs
Among British small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) 23% do not have an absence management system in place, research from Jelf Employee Benefits has found.
Absence falling as care impact rises
The average level of employee absence has fallen by a day to 6.6 days per employee in the last year, nearly a third report that rates have been affected by caring responsibilities, research has found.
Excessive stress leads to higher absenteeism and presenteeism
Employees with high levels of stress have almost double the amount of absenteeism and more than twice the amount of Presenteeism, with 53% blaming stress levels on inadequate staffing.
Unison hits out at government 'obsession with absence'
Unison has criticised the government's "obsession with absence rates" after national statistics were published showing the number of absences per year had dropped by 40% since 1993.
Sickness absence falls by almost 40% in 20 years
The average number of days lost to sickness absence has fallen by almost 40% since 1993, dropping from an average of 7.2 days per worker to 4.4 days in 2013.
High earning staff cost £30,000 to replace - Unum
Replacing staff with above average salaries in some sectors can cost as much as £30,000 per employee, according to a new study.
OECD: Return to work service should include employer obligation
Tighter sanctions should be considered for employers who do not cooperate with the government's Health and Work Service, despite plans for it to remain voluntary, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) says.
One million long-term absences occur every year
UK employers suffer almost one million long-term sickness absences each year, according to official government statistics released today.
Early intervention could slash absence by a third
Employees off work due to temporary workplace disability could be reduced by one million across the EU through early intervention techniques, according to a Work Foundation report.
Employee absence rates back up to 2010 levels
Absence rates have returned to 2011 and 2010 levels averaging 7.6 days per employee, after falling slightly in 2012, the annual CIPD and Simplyhealth Absence Management survey has revealed.
Employers warn 'fit note' is failing to get people back to work
Britain's manufacturing firms are losing faith that the government's ‘fit note' programme is delivering on getting people back to work and further action is needed from policymakers, a survey has urged.
Employers need to address cause not treat symptoms, says stress consultant
Employers need to address causes of problems in the workplace rather than treat the symptoms, a stress management consultancy has warned.
Presenteeism is on the rise, even when ill
Well thought-out health and wellbeing strategies are lowering employee turnover, reducing sickness absence and improving productivity, a Simplyhealth white paper has shown.
Rehab case management firm expands immediate medical assessment service
A rehabilitation case management firm has expanded its immediate medical assessment (IMA) service for insurers and solicitors to deliver benefits.
Listen before tax relief - Jelf
Jelf Employee benefits had urged government to listen to what employers need before making employee benefits tax-relief decisions.
Job satisfaction rises despite downturn
The economic downturn has adversely affected workplaces yet job satisfaction has improved, three-quarters of UK managers have said.
Product: Tiered cover linked to medical recovery launches
A cash plan provider has launched tiered cover linked to medical procedure recovery time.
Dame Carol Black to tackle absences at summit
Dame Carol Black will be speaking at a summit in London that will aim to recognise the world's healthiest workplaces.
Mental health-related absences "worringly" on the rise - L&G
Legal & General has partnered with a national charity to help employers minimise absences due to staff mental health problems.
12m reduce work ability with poor nutrition
An estimated 12 million British workers who do not eat their five-a-day are reducing their ability to work effectively, according to vielife.
Rising workplace stress and absences need more support
Employee support services will alleviate significant strain in the workplace, Canada Life has said.