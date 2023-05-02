Workplace sickness absence recordings decline for fourth year: GRiD

Both the incidence of sickness absence recordings and the measurement of its impact on the workplace in 2023 hit its lowest level in four years.

Recordings of sickness absence and its impact dropped to 80% and 59% respectively, following an annual decline from 2020 where 85% of businesses recorded sickness and 65% measured its impact.

The decline is likely due to the onset of hybrid working, GRiD noted, as remote working has made it "difficult" for employers to record this data as absence is "less visible in a hybrid-working world."

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said that measuring sickness absence will help employers spot patterns in the employee population as a whole, instead of using it as a "draconian measure with which to hold employees to account."

"When reasons for absence are understood, it's possible to implement an employee benefits framework that offers effective support. Putting the case to expand or change the support becomes more challenging without being able to quantify absences and the impact they are having," she said.

For businesses that document the impact of staff sickness, the most popular method was recording the number of hours or days lost (46%), followed by calculating the cost of lost productivity (39%).

Additionally, 38% analyse indirect costs, such as colleagues covering work, learning time, management time, while 37% calculate the cost of sick pay provision, 30% estimate costs related to presenteeism and leavism, and 29% look at the direct costs such as for temporary workers and agency fees.

Moxham stated: "By recording the impact of sickness absence, employers will be in an informed position to make decisions about which individual employees or which groups of employees need support. The earlier this intervention is triggered, the more chance of success it has.

"Absence management is best tackled when employers have a good handle on their data and workplace issues such as stress or long hours can be managed when this is discussed at regular intervals with their adviser and insurer."