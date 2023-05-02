Workplace sickness absence recordings decline for fourth year: GRiD

Alongside growth in hybrid working

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Workplace sickness absence recordings decline for fourth year: GRiD

The number of businesses that record sickness absences and its impact on the workplace has declined further in 2023, according to research by GRiD, the industry body for the group risk sector.

Both the incidence of sickness absence recordings and the measurement of its impact on the workplace in 2023 hit its lowest level in four years.

Recordings of sickness absence and its impact dropped to 80% and 59% respectively, following an annual decline from 2020 where 85% of businesses recorded sickness and 65% measured its impact.

The decline is likely due to the onset of hybrid working, GRiD noted, as remote working has made it "difficult" for employers to record this data as absence is "less visible in a hybrid-working world."

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said that measuring sickness absence will help employers spot patterns in the employee population as a whole, instead of using it as a "draconian measure with which to hold employees to account."

"When reasons for absence are understood, it's possible to implement an employee benefits framework that offers effective support. Putting the case to expand or change the support becomes more challenging without being able to quantify absences and the impact they are having," she said.

For businesses that document the impact of staff sickness, the most popular method was recording the number of hours or days lost (46%), followed by calculating the cost of lost productivity (39%).

Additionally, 38% analyse indirect costs, such as colleagues covering work, learning time, management time, while 37% calculate the cost of sick pay provision, 30% estimate costs related to presenteeism and leavism, and 29% look at the direct costs such as for temporary workers and agency fees.

Moxham stated: "By recording the impact of sickness absence, employers will be in an informed position to make decisions about which individual employees or which groups of employees need support. The earlier this intervention is triggered, the more chance of success it has.

"Absence management is best tackled when employers have a good handle on their data and workplace issues such as stress or long hours can be managed when this is discussed at regular intervals with their adviser and insurer."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Jaskeet Briah: A newcomer's view of the protection space

Government to ban cold calls on all financial products

More on Group Protection

Ron Wheatcroft
Group Protection

SMEs a 'huge opportunity' to better manage group risk: Wheatcroft

Less than 10% of policies at larger employers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
Why group protection is more important than ever during turbulent times
Group Protection

Why group protection is more important than ever during turbulent times

"Employees are looking for much more than just their salary"

Andrew Marchant
clock 24 April 2023 • 3 min read
Bupa unveils new mental health proposition
Group Protection

Bupa unveils new mental health proposition

To plan early intervention

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 April 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The new industry standard for judging service quality?

“Anyone who says reviews are not an ego boost is lying”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation
Individual Protection

Trustpilot: The impact on business volumes and brand reputation

“A satisfaction metric that is absolutely crucial to measure and monitor performance”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 April 2023 • 5 min read
New Guardian income protection proposition goes live
Income Protection

New Guardian income protection proposition goes live

On Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read