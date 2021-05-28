Why Long Covid requires advisers to build wider ecosystems

Absence management has become even more thorny as a result of Long Covid. Joined-up thinking is needed, says Working To Wellbeing

Long-term absence management (28 or more calendar days) has never been straightforward. But it has always been fairly black and white, in that the employee is either off sick or they're not. Since the start of the pandemic, however, lots of grey has been introduced into that picture; in terms of both the ‘corona coaster' nature of Long Covid and the fact that mass homeworking, shielding and furlough might well be masking a whole load of health issues. So, what could intermediaries be doing to help?...